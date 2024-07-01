2 Easy Ingredient Swaps For Sweetened Condensed Milk In A Recipe

Sweetened condensed milk is typically something you break out for special occasion desserts, like a bright and tangy key lime pie. But that's far from its only application, as sweetened condensed milk has all sorts of uses in the kitchen, like making homemade ice cream without a machine or sweetening iced coffee and bubble tea. It's worth keeping a can or two on hand in your pantry in case your sweet tooth comes calling, but if you find yourself out of stock, you can make sweetened condensed milk at home without an extra trip to the grocery store.

Sweetened condensed milk should really be called sweetened evaporated milk because that's what it is at heart. Condensed milk is simply evaporated milk with sugar added, so if you have a can of evaporated milk, you can simply heat it in a saucepan and dissolve some sugar into it. However, you can also evaporate your own milk, which means that all you really need to make sweetened condensed milk is sugar and fresh milk. Better still, when you make it at home, you can take your pick between a classic and a vegan option.