Why It's Not Always Better To Marinate Food For Longer

The reason marinade times matter is because marinades don't simply add extra flavor. Salt and acids, like lemon juice or vinegar, break down connective tissues and muscle fibers in meat. It's useful with tougher steak cuts and stew meats, but it works for any protein. The problem comes when steeping meat for too long.

"Marinating for too long can result in the meat becoming mushy and way past tender by the continued breaking down of the muscle fibers," food scientist Kantha Shelke says. It's particularly noticeable with more delicate proteins. A timing mistake can ruin your chicken breast and even leave salmon mushy. Chicken can marinate for as little as half an hour, but a few hours is ideal. The U.S. Department of Agriculture recommends marinating chicken for no more than two days. The agency points out that marinating should take place in the refrigerator, not on the counter. And you should boil any marinade that's been in contact with raw meat if you're planning on basting with it.

When it comes to seafood, you don't really need to marinate for more than half an hour. Sturdier, thicker meats like pork chops and steaks benefit from marinating overnight and can easily go a day or two. In addition, the amount of salt or acid you use affects marinade times. For example, yogurt breaks down meats more slowly than lemon juice. If you're uncertain how long to marinate, Shelke suggests that it's "always a good idea to follow the recipe guidelines."