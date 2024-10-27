A Bottle Of Salad Dressing For The Juiciest Marinated Steak

Marinating a steak is relatively easy compared to the tedious, careful process of cooking one. However, even simple kitchen adventures come with guidelines, so keep a few tips in mind to get the most out of your Italian dressing marinade.

Although a store-bought Italian dressing is convenient, consider preparing your own to achieve the perfect ratios. Don't worry you can save the leftovers to zhuzh up a bed of mixed greens or elevate a pasta salad. A steak marinade should be two parts fat, one part acid, and one part seasonings. If your store-bought Italian dressing has different measurements, simply introduce more or less fat or acid as needed. As for the steak-to-dressing ratio, for every pound of meat, there should be ½ cup of marinade. Be mindful of the sugar quantity in your Italian dressing. Although a dash of sugar can caramelize the surface of a steak for a deeper flavor, too much can burn the beef, leading to an ashy flavor. Consider purchasing a sugar-free variety and introducing your own sugar to the marinade.

If you have a tender cut of meat, you only need to marinate it for up to two hours. If your goal is to tenderize the steak, you'll need six to 24 hours — but never any longer. Always marinate steak in the refrigerator to prevent bacterial growth. With these basic tips in mind, you'll have an Italian-dressing-marinated steak the whole block will love. The final suggestion? Savor it while you can.