The Leanest Cuts Of Steak & What To Do With Them

Lean steaks can be tricky to work with. Fat is what adds flavor to steak, so a leaner cut won't always be easy to grill (hence why so many people rave about a steak with good marbling — streaks of fat — through it). But slow-cooking methods like stewing are also less than ideal for lean meat, resulting in tough meat — save that for tough, fatty cuts.

There are options, but first, let's identify some of the leanest steak cuts out there. Top sirloin (from between the ribs and rump of a cow) is a major one. Other fairly common lean options also tend to come from the cow's rear, like top round steak and bottom round steak. Then there's eye of round steak, hailing from a cow's rump, and flank steak, noted for being both lean and full of beefy flavor. Lastly, there's the sirloin tip side steak, which comes from the legs — an area that moves a lot, so it's light on fat but can be tougher. (This isn't an exhaustive list — there are others, but these are common ones you'll find.)

If you're unsure whether you're looking at lean beef, it's worth knowing that the USDA has official definitions for both lean and ultra lean beef. "Lean" means that for 100 grams of beef, there are no more than 10 grams of fat (4.5 of which can be saturated), while "ultra lean" beef has no more than 5 grams of fat (including a maximum of 2 grams of saturated fat) per 100 grams.

