14 Steakhouse Secrets That Will Make Your Food Taste Better

Have you ever wondered why restaurant steaks always taste better than the ones you cook at home? It's not just because the professionals can access better meat products and kitchen equipment. Savvy chefs also have numerous tricks up their sleeves and use special techniques to achieve juicy, flavorful steaks and top-notch sauces and sides. The good news is you can also use those cooking techniques to create steakhouse-worthy meals at home.

To help you up your steak dinner game, we spoke to numerous experts — chefs, sauce experts, and leaders in the grilling industry — about how steakhouses transform standard beef and sides into sublime meals. And they were more than happy to reveal their secrets and share their tips on everything from getting the perfect sear to best practices for seasoning and how to upgrade side dishes. The next time you're planning on throwing a few steaks on the grill, consider trying a few of these methods for a meal that wouldn't be out of place in a high-end steakhouse.