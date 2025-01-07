The Marinating Technique That Breaks All The Rules

When you reverse marinate your protein, your meat will get most of its flavor after it's cooked and set in the marinade to soak. However, that doesn't mean it goes into the pan with nothing on it. It does get some seasoning, but it's minimal. For example, a chicken and seafood reverse marinade might get a coating of oil, a dash of salt, and some seasonings before it's put on to cook. And then, depending on the meat you're cooking, it'll stay on the heat for 10 to 12 minutes (Just make sure it's cooked to the proper internal temperature) before it's removed from the grill or burner and readied for reverse marinating.

It's easiest to prepare the marinade before you start cooking because most recipes call for the protein to go into the marinade almost immediately after it's removed from the heat. While it's true that you can serve it right after it gets tossed around in the marinade, some recipes call for it to sit in the marinade for 15 minutes to an hour. And it isn't unusual for some recipes to employ a bit of that science-based marinade magic for up to 24 hours.

Finally, like most perishable items, the meat soaking in a reverse marinade recipe needs to be refrigerated if it'll be out longer than just a few minutes. Even though the meat isn't raw, it has the capacity to go bad like anything else that's left out for too long.