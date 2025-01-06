Give Your Steak A Tangy Depth Of Flavor With One Common Condiment

Marinades are crucial for infusing steaks with flavor and tenderizing their sometimes gristly textures. Not only is it a transformative meat technique, but marinating a beef cut is also one of the easiest steps in the steak cooking process. Simply combine your ingredients — which should always include an acid, an oil, and flavoring agents — and soak your steak in the marinade. Although simple marinades get the job done, experimenting with bold, unexpected ingredients can lead to exciting new recipes that might just become family heirlooms. Enter mustard — the tangy, spicy, and surprisingly versatile condiment that will transform your average steak marinade from ordinary to extraordinary.

Mustard flaunts a wholly unique flavor profile that sets it apart from not just other condiments but other foodstuffs in general. At its most basic, mustard is made from ground mustard seed, water, and vinegar. Despite being made with just a few ingredients, this age-old condiment has a dynamic and multi-dimensional taste. Marked by notes of peppery sharpness accented by tangy undertones and a pungent yet pleasant bitterness, mustard infuses steak with a bold but never brash dimension of flavor. Although it has a singular taste, mustard marries well with other classic marinade fixings, ensuring that it can slide seamlessly into your favorite combination of fats, spices, and acids. Of course, mustard itself checks the boxes for both flavor and acid, so you don't need much more to achieve a robust steak marinade.