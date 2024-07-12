3 Steak Cuts You Should Never Be Marinating

Marinating steaks is a common step in many recipes, but it does test one's patience. Marinating takes at least a couple of hours and adds a lot of prep work to an otherwise simple piece of meat. Fortunately, it isn't always necessary. Marinades can bring tenderness, juiciness, and new levels of flavor to a steak, but sometimes, you don't actually need those things. Sometimes, a steak is tender, juicy, and flavorful enough all on its own.

You should only be marinating steaks if you're using a cut that is tough or lacking in flavor. Marinades are great for lean cuts of steak, where the absence of fat might leave them tough and dry when cooked. That's why you should marinate tri-tip, flank steak, chuck, and similar cuts, which fall in the lean category.

On the other hand, there are cuts with tender muscle fibers and generous marbling of intramuscular fat that make tenderization unnecessary. In fact, using a marinade can detract from the rich flavors of certain steak cuts. This is particularly true of three cuts that are widely considered among the most desirable steaks available: ribeye, strip steak, and filet mignon.