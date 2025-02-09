12 West Coast Grocery Stores, Ranked Worst To Best

This discount food chain in Northern California and the Central Valley is essentially the dollar store of grocery outlets. The supermarket franchise owns 20 grocery stores in California, mainly concentrated in the San Joaquin Valley but also reaching up to Sacramento and the Bay Area. It prides itself on its healthy items and to-go options, all at low prices. Like many other grocery store chains, Foods Co. is owned by Kroger.

Economical prices are great when you're looking to save on your daily or weekly grocery run. Foods Co. amplifies this by not only featuring low prices but also offering additions like coupons, digital deals, and cash back on your card. Another key way to save is through membership or via fuel points to collect on groceries when you're at the gas station.

Where it gets a little haywire is the health and nutrition aspect of the brand. The stores feature their own registered dietitians who help clients incorporate more nutritious regimens into their lifestyles. While that's undoubtedly honorable, we question if Foods Co. is the place to do that, because patrons frequently complain not only about the customer service but also the quality of the store's produce and processed foods. If you must visit a Foods Co., maximize your trip by avoiding the worst time to shop for produce at the supermarket and instead stopping by in the morning or at night.