How To Make Sure You Get The Freshest Perishables Possible At The Grocery Store

There are many mistakes you can make while grocery shopping and one of the worst is picking your perishables from the front of the shelf. This is because all grocers use the "first in, first out" (FIFO) method, which means the freshest stock is always rotated to the back. Grocery stores do this so that the items that have been sitting on shelves the longest are the first ones to be purchased by customers. Therefore, these products will have a closer sell-by or use-by date than the newer items, which come to the front as older stock is purchased.

One reason for the FIFO method is to reduce the risk of selling potentially expired items to customers. However, it also saves grocers money by decreasing food waste. Once an item is past its date, stores must remove it from shelves, which results in a loss to their bottom line. But if customers consistently purchase goods at the front with closer expiration dates, this risk is lowered. Unfortunately, this means that most shoppers aren't getting the freshest items.

That said, FIFO can benefit you as a customer if you always grab perishable groceries from the back of the shelf. While this doesn't matter much for frozen, canned, or shelf-stable items, as they often stay good for longer, it's essential for fresh foods like dairy, eggs, meat, and produce.