How Erewhon Became A TikTok Grocery Store Sensation

If you first saw the name of this store and wondered if it was a little-known "Lord of the Rings" character or perhaps titled by the same conventions that lead suburban millennial women to name their children the way they do — we're looking at you, Caehleigh — you would be forgiven for your reasonable, though false, conclusion. The truth? Erewhon is a TikTok-famous grocery store chain in Southern California that's known for its exorbitantly high-priced items and frequent Kardashian sightings. The name is an anagram for "Nowhere," a reference to Samuel Butler's fiction novel. In his satirical book, Butler's protagonist visits a seemingly utopian society where health is idolized and being sick is a crime, making Erewhon a strange but somewhat fitting title for this health-centric, organic store that's sometimes referred to as having a cult-like following.

The supermarket chain started in the 1960s as a stall in Boston by a Japanese couple who were avid advancers of the natural food movements. It soon migrated to Los Angeles, where it has been ever since, selling raw cow's milk, sea moss gel, and brightly colored smoothies created and sipped on by all manner of stars, with ingredients ranging from coconut water to cauliflower rice. Apart from the celebrity collabs, which have inspired countless "Trying the $22 smoothie from Erewhon" TikTok videos, the chain has also been very conscious about involving influencers in special events and new drops, making shopping at the stores a sort of status symbol for status-obsessed Hollywood. The final key to virality? Everything at Erewhon is absolutely, flawlessly Instagrammable.