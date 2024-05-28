The Worst Time Of Day To Buy Produce At The Grocery Store

Whether you need to replenish your fridge for the week ahead or grab some last-minute ingredients to make a springy vegetarian pot pie for a dinner party, it turns out there's an absolute worst time to grocery shop for fresh produce. Sure, it's no secret that supermarkets get frustratingly crowded as the end of the workday rolls around. But the reason behind the misfortunate timing has more to do with what's available on the shelves, not how many people are packed into the store's aisles. If your trip to the supermarket involves buying fruits and veggies, you should give special consideration to when you go. Otherwise, the pickings might be slim — and potentially worse for wear, too.

As a rule of thumb, avoid buying produce around noon – the quantity and quality of what's available may not be the best. Most supermarkets receive new inventory close to opening in the morning or closing at night, unloading the freshest stuff soon after so it doesn't sit around to wilt. By the late afternoon or early evening, shoppers have already picked through the day's bounty, leaving behind whatever they didn't find worthy enough to take home.

To snag the best-looking and ripest fruits and veg possible, head to the grocery store as soon after a delivery as possible. When shopping for produce, it turns out that being an early bird or a night owl both pay off.