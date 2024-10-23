What To Eat With 24 Hours In Portland, Oregon

Portland is known to be a foodie haven. It's a mecca for coffee, tea, cocktails, food carts, and fine dining. It is home to James Beard award-winning Thai restaurant Langbaan, birthplace of Stumptown, and ground zero for the ice cream sensation, Salt & Straw (where you'll find delicious oddities, such as olive oil ice cream). It's made it onto best-of lists for items as random as tuna sandwiches, for Pete's sake.

You'll find restaurants of every stripe, from Asian fare to African and South American cuisine to traditional European culinary traditions from across the continent. Literally, Portlanders defy you to try and find a taste to which they do not cater — it can't be done.

If you're hopping into town for only a day, though, it can feel pretty overwhelming to pick where to go. Portlanders are famous for saying "You have to try ... " as though their city exists in some sort of spacetime rift where clocks lose all meaning and you no longer have a schedule. You have to be choosy, so make a plan ahead of time by checking out the following list of the best places to eat for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and everything in between.