America's Popular Chain Grocery Store Delis, Ranked
While your local deli may serve better food, there's nothing quite like a one-stop shop. In other words, a grocery store that has a deli section. Not only can you get all your groceries for the week, but you can also pick up a freshly made sandwich or hot lunch. Though they may seem like the norm, grocery stores with delis are a relatively new concept. They arose out of the '60s and '70s and initially started as a new way to present foods that other departments had trouble selling. Today, a grocery store deli can mean a wide range of things. Some only offer sandwiches or sliced meats and cheeses, while others feature salad bars, hot ready-to-eat foods, fresh seafood, and more.
For the purposes of this list, we only considered delis manned by workers. This means no deli sections that are entirely self service (sorry, Costco). We also only looked at grocery store chains, and we took customer reviews into account when determining our ranking. For more on our process, make sure to read the methodology section at the end of the article.
13. New Seasons Market
With 21 locations across Oregon and Washington, New Seasons Market looks and feels like a neighborhood grocery store. Shoppers have come to know the chain as a premier spot to find local, artisanal, and sustainably created goods. New Seasons' deli section is highly popular among local residents. The deli offers build-your-own sandwiches and grab-and-go soups, mashed potatoes, chicken breast, macaroni and cheese, and more. Customers also mentioned that their stores offer made-to-order burritos, tacos, ramen, and stir-fried meals. Other customers praised their stores' wok and salad bowls.
The deli provides plenty of vegetarian, vegan, and gluten and dairy-free options, meaning that most people can find something to enjoy, regardless of dietary restrictions. The only complaint customers have is how much it all costs. Though some lament the grocer's rising prices, others say that the food quality makes up for it. With more options than most grocery store delis, it's clear why New Seasons is loved by the majority of shoppers. While the high prices may have landed New Seasons in last place on this list, it's still well worth a stop the next time you're in the Pacific Northwest.
12. Eataly
Eataly is an Italian market and restaurant chain with locations in New York, Illinois, Massachusetts, Nevada, California, and Texas. Eataly also has an international presence, with stores across Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and South America. Eataly stores are a haven for those who enjoy freshly made food, as staff make the pasta, mozzarella, and bread in-house. The stores also have impressive cheese, salumi, meat, and seafood sections, meaning that you'll have everything you need for the perfect charcuterie board or Italian-inspired meal.
If you're not in the mood to cook, Eataly also has you covered there. The stores sell prepared foods such as pizza, pastries, pasta dishes, salads, and more. You can also mix and match different pastas with freshly made sauces to create a custom meal at home. In case you were wondering, customer reviews on the deli and market side of things tend to lean positive, with shoppers expressing excitement at the wide variety of Italian foods available. Customers especially enjoy the deli section's meatballs, pesto pasta, and house-made gelato. Most customer complaints involve the food quality at the store's sit-down restaurant portions, so you can rest assured you'll find something of value at the deli. However, we placed Eataly near the end of this list due to its more limited food options, as it primarily focuses on Italian cuisine. This means that customers may find less variety compared to most grocery stores. Nonetheless, the deli and market consistently satisfy customers, making it a great choice if you're open to a unique shopping experience.
11. Gelson's Market
Established in the '50s, Gelson's Market is an upscale supermarket chain with 28 locations, mostly near Los Angeles. The highly popular store is renowned for its deli, which customers praise for its wide selection of meats and prepared foods. In reviews online, customers note that all the food is fresh, with some making special call-outs to the deli's smoked salmon, Thai peanut noodles, and potato salad. According to one customer, Gelson's is famous for its pre-cooked bacon. The deli section apparently sells some of the best thickly cut slices around, at least for its price.
Gelson's stores also feature soup, salad, and poke bars. That's right, as you shop, you can treat yourself to a fresh bowl of poke, made with premium ahi tuna. When it comes to more traditional deli offerings, the made-to-order sandwiches also score really well with customers. The deli has received a good deal of negative feedback about the service quality, though others ran into no problems on this front. Still, this was significant for us to place Gelson's lower in our ranking for this list. Overall, however, it seems that Gelson's holds up to its reputation, offering some of the best deli products in Southern California.
10. Stew Leonard's
Though Stew Leonard's debuted as a dairy store in 1969, the Leonard family had been working in dairy farming for decades. Today, with eight locations in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut, Stew Leonard's carries more than just dairy. Now a full-fledged grocery store, Stew Leonard's is highly selective with the goods it sells, carrying only 2,200 products while most grocers boast 30,000 on average. Staying true to its origins, Stew Leonard's deli places a serious emphasis on cheese. Here, you'll find an array of American-made and internationally renowned cheeses. According to the store website, the most popular cheese by far is the house-made mozzarella, which customers say is better than anywhere else.
Beyond just cheese, customers also praise the fresh seafood, meat, bread, and prepared foods available in the deli section. The clam chowder, meatballs, lobster and tuna salad, and sliced ham receive special mentions. Stew Leonard's is also known for its budget-friendly yet delicious lobster rolls, which customers say is a must-have if visiting the store. As anyone living near a Stew Leonard's may know, the stores are a destination for their wacky decor and kid-friendly showcases. However, some find the decor style and the store's maze-like layout to be off-putting, which is why we placed Stew Leonard's lower on this list.
9. Central Market
Central Market first opened its doors in Austin, Texas, in 1994, and has since expanded to 10 locations, all within the Lone Star State. The chain features an extensive deli with made-in-house prepared meals, fresh-baked bread, and specialty cheeses, meats, and seafood. Based on customer reviews, the deli is a major highlight of shopping at Central Market. Customers enjoy sampling different meats and cheeses and discovering new favorite foods that they wouldn't have tried otherwise, such as smoked chipotle turkey or salmon filet with honey habanero marinade.
More than anything, however, customers praise the deli's sandwiches. The turkey Manchego panini and California Connection Sandwich are especially popular with customers. Some Houston-based fans even consider the store's sandwiches to be the best in town. While this is difficult to prove true, there's no denying the popularity of Central Market's deli counter. Customers also rave over the made-to-order salads, which are customizable as well. However, the deli's constant long lines can detract from the shopping experience, which is why Central Market isn't higher in our ranking. But don't let this deter you 一 it only means the food is worth the wait.
8. Hy-Vee
Operating in nine states in the Midwest, Hy-Vee is an employee-owned grocery store, which means that its workers own shares in the company. Hy-Vee performs well in customer reviews online 一 for some, the deli is what brings them to the store. Customers say Hy-Vee's deli selection is more varied than other similar or less expensive grocery stores, with there being plenty of meats and cheese to choose from. The macaroni salad is a popular item, with one customer deeming it better than any other store's. Other customers are especially fond of the store's marinated chicken breast, meatloaf, and macaroni and cheese.
Hy-Vee serves a variety of fresh and ready-to-eat foods, including sushi, fried chicken, pizza, burgers, and Asian-inspired fare. The only real negative is that customers are conflicted on the deli's pricing, with some saying the prices are low and others complaining they're on the steep side. While this issue has earned Hy-Vee its spot in eighth place, keep in mind that most customers do agree the food is high quality.
7. Kroger
If you're lucky enough to live in one of the 16 states that has a Kroger, you're probably already familiar with the deli section. Kroger's deli offers different packaged and fresh-sliced cheeses and meats, as well as ready-made spreads, salads, and roasted chicken. However, while many of the store's foods are received favorably, the most popular item by far is the deli's fried chicken. In online reviews, customers speak highly of the chicken, with several fans even claiming it's some of the best they've ever had 一 whether from a grocery store or a restaurant. While other customers wouldn't go that far, they agree it's good, especially for the low price.
Kroger also sells ready-made soups, sushi, wraps, sandwiches, and snack trays, making it a convenient place to grab a quick lunch. Customers note that the store's selection of prepared foods is also helpful for feeding guests at parties. Plus, most customers praise Kroger's cheese and olive selection as being more comprehensive than that of its competitors. However, mixed customer reviews about the quality of the deli's service prevent Kroger from ranking higher on our list.
6. H-E-B
Just like its offshoot chain Central Market, all H-E-B stores are located in Texas. While this may be bad news for everyone else in the U.S., the larger grocer does also have locations in Mexico. Based on customer reviews online, H-E-B shines when it comes to the deli. Shoppers agree the deli is consistently good, with some even saying it's superior to all other store's. H-E-B's deli has everything you would expect and more, including pasta bakes, coconut shrimp, orange chicken, and sushi. There are plenty of plant-based and organic options, and you can also find fresh pimento cheese, chicken salad, and tuna salad, all of which make delicious sandwich fillings.
Speaking of sandwiches, customers really like H-E-B's. One satisfied customer posted a picture of their sandwich to an online discussion board, praising the generous amount of ham between the bread. Customers also compliment the ready-made sandwich and veggie trays. Other popular deli items include the ready-made roast beef and turkey meats. Everything considered, the consensus is that H-E-B's deli offers a delicious, varied selection, earning it a spot near the top of the list. However, some H-E-B stores struggle with maintaining a consistent level of service quality, which holds the store back from ranking in the top five.
5. The Fresh Market
The Fresh Market is a specialty grocery store with more than 160 locations across the U.S. In 2023, the chain was voted the winner of "Best Grocery Store Deli" in USA Today's 10 Best Readers' Choice Awards. Does the Fresh Market's deli hold up to this accolade? Based on customer reviews online, the answer is a resounding yes. Customers rave over the meat quality, particularly in the prepared food section of the deli. The rotisserie chickens and turkey meatballs are two crowd favorites in this department. Other popular prepared foods include the stuffed peppers, pickled mushrooms, and chicken salad.
Unfortunately, the Fresh Market's high prices prevent the store from landing higher on this list. However, do note that some customers consider the prices to be fair given the high quality of the food. Plus, regulars take advantage of weekly sales to get better deals on meats from the deli and butcher counters. Customers also say the store's meal kits make it easy and cost-effective to cook a delicious dinner, as there are always leftovers to enjoy the next day.
4. Whole Foods Market
With over 500 locations across North America and the U.K., Whole Foods Market is perhaps the most well-known organic and natural foods grocer on this list. Although it's often criticized for its steep prices, Whole Foods is dedicated to providing high-quality foods. And by the looks of customer feedback online, the store delivers on this promise, at least in the deli section. The made-to-order sandwiches are particularly popular, with customers praising them for their size and unique ingredients. One crowd-favorite sandwich is the vegan TTLA, which consists of tempeh bacon, tomato, lettuce, and avocado. Other customers relish in designing their own sandwiches, as there's a wide variety of vegetables and meats to choose from.
Beyond just sandwiches, the deli's prepared food also has many fans. Customers especially enjoy the macaroni and cheese, kale salad, and sushi options. As an added bonus, reviewers consistently point out the high quality of service in the deli and prepared foods department, which certainly gives Whole Foods some extra points in our book. Though you might spend more than you bargained for (which prevents the store from ranking in the top three for this list), Whole Foods has proven itself to be a reliable place to satisfy all your deli cravings.
3. Wegmans
Wegmans can trace its history back to the early 1900s, when two fruit and vegetable peddlers opened the very first store in Rochester, New York. Today, the regional chain has more than 110 locations in the East Coast area. As many customers can attest, Wegmans' deli is next level in quality and variety. In customer reviews online, the made-to-order sandwiches receive praise for using high quality ingredients. Customers explain that the various components meld together to create a delicious, flavorful experience. While many delis focus only on the meat quality, Wegmans ensures the produce is equally as flavorful and fresh. According to customers, the deli counter doesn't skimp on portion size, either.
Wegmans offers a variety of prepared foods, including pizza, soups, salads, quiches, and pot pies. If you're craving Asian-inspired cuisine, Wegmans also has pot stickers, lo mein, steamed buns, sesame chicken, and more. Customers appreciate the store's wide selection, saying it comes in handy when they're not in the mood to cook. Altogether, whether you order from the counter or pick up something pre-made, it seems that you really can't go wrong at Wegmans. The only reason Wegmans isn't in first or second place is that some customers have had hit-or-miss experiences at select locations, though thankfully these instances appear to be anomalies.
2. Sprouts
With over 380 locations, Sprouts maintains a commitment to providing healthy, farmers market-quality food at affordable prices. For deli enthusiasts, this means enjoying top-quality sandwiches and prepared foods without breaking the bank. In fact, Sprouts' sandwiches gained significant attention in recent years after the chain began offering them at $4.99 in 2020. The low prices and generous portion sizes made the sandwiches a viral sensation on social media, creating many new fans in the process. Online, customers mention that while the sandwiches may not be the best they've ever had, they offer excellent value for the price. The turkey salad and tuna salad sandwiches are especially popular with reviewers.
Customers also like the deli's prepared salads and sushi options. Every Wednesday, Sprouts offers its sushi rolls for only $5, making it another great way to enjoy a fresh, inexpensive meal. Plus, customers find it to be better than other grocery store sushi. Given that the deli's main draw is the low prices and not the exceptional taste of the food, Sprouts lands in second place on this list instead of first. Still, Sprouts stands out for balancing quality and affordability, making it the best place to grab a quick sandwich or prepared meal in you're on a budget.
1. Publix
Finally, we come to our winner, and it's none other than Publix. Founded back in 1930, the supermarket chain has 1,377 locations in the Southeastern U.S. Customer reviews online make it clear why Publix's deli is so popular. Customers enjoy the store's wide selection of prepared foods, which includes teriyaki bowls, ramen, ribs, chicken wings, and more. But perhaps the most well-loved aspect of the deli is the subs 一 or Pub Subs, as customers lovingly call them.
Publix subs have developed a cult following since they were first launched at a Georgia store in 1992. Regular customers praise the variety of meat and plant-based options, along with the consistently high-quality service at the counter. Some customers even indulge in the subs on their wedding day, which goes to show just how special these sandwiches are. One fan favorite is the chicken tender sub, which consists of twice-breaded chicken, provolone, lettuce, tomatoes, fresh bread, and the customer's choice of condiments. Given the high quality of the food and service, placing Publix in first place on this list was an easy decision. So, the next time you're in Publix territory, we recommend visiting the deli to see for yourself if it lives up to all the hype. Like all things worth waiting for, expect long lines. However, seasoned customers recommend ordering ahead online.
Methodology
While there are many grocery store delis in the world, we decided to focus on national and local chain stores in the U.S. that have employees working behind the counter. We determined our list by reading customer reviews and online discussions, focusing on the store delis that receive the most consistent praise. When deciding our ranking, we took into account the ratio of good versus bad reviews, the number of locations, the service and food quality, and any awards the delis have received.
The end result is a collection of some of the best and most popular chain grocery store delis in the nation, ranked by customer feedback. Though this list is not comprehensive by any means, we hope it helps you find your next quick meal, no matter where you shop.