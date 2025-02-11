11 Underrated Sauces To Pair With Pork

Want to try something new with pork chops or douse your pulled pork in unusual flavors? These underrated sauces will delight your taste buds while incorporating ingredients that you may not always turn to in the kitchen. Step aside basic barbecue, because these options will bring a whole new zing to your plate. Many incorporate tastes from different regions or bring in seasonal ingredients that are harvested at peak ripeness for maximum flavor. You can use them slathered over the top of your pork, as a dipping sauce, or even as a marinade.

We talked to chefs from around the country about what ingredients and combinations they like but don't see very often. Chef Richard Sandoval of Richard Sandoval Hospitality recommended ingredients common in Latin cuisine to bring a spicy heat to pork, while chef educator Maricel Gentile of Maricel's Kitchen focused on Filipino favors. An expert in pork sausage and the owner of Lottie's Meats, Chelsey Maschhoff gave us insight into what works well with this particular meat. Finally, ButcherBox's chef-in-residence Ashley Lonsdale shared her thoughts on combining flavorful spices and herbs to create the ultimate sauce for pork.

You may need to search for a few ingredients, but we promise it will be worth the effort. Some options simply rely on pantry staples and only take a few minutes to prepare. No matter which you try, you might just discover a new favorite sauce to pair with pork.