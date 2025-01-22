Why Sumo Citrus Is So Special (And Expensive)

Smaller than an orange, but larger than a mandarin, Sumo citrus are easily identified by their distinctive bump, which resembles the top knots traditionally worn by Japanese Sumo wrestlers — a characteristic that inspired the name. Sumo citrus features an orange, pomelo, and mandarin hybrid which hit its stride in the States when Whole Foods began carrying it in 2011. Sumo citrus stands out as more unique and expensive than other popular, higher-end fruits such as Honeycrisp apples, where the demand outweighs the supply. Due to its limited growing season, and the extra care required for its cultivation and harvest, Sumo citrus prices can get rather exorbitant.

While approximately $4 to $6 per pound might seem extravagant, getting Sumo citrus from the orchard to your local grocer requires quite a labor-intensive process. Everything has to be done by hand, from pruning the trees to wrapping the growing fruit in clay to protect its delicate skin from the California sun. At harvest, the fruits are hand-picked and packed into pallets; Sumo citrus, especially its distinctive bump, is prone to bruising. Only available from January to April, seedless, easy-to-peel, mandarin-orange, sweet Sumo citrus still flies off produce shelves regardless of the cost.