The 20-Piece BBQ Spice Set Thousands Of Customers Rate Highly
A BBQ seasoning set is the perfect gift for any grill guru. From chicken wings, ribs, and burgers to shellfish, steak, and salmon, spices can effortlessly boost the flavor of your grilled meats (and vegetables). Indeed, adding a dry rub is one of several simple hacks that will change the way you grill food forever. Currently, the No. 1 barbecue seasonings seller on Amazon, the Smokehouse by Thoughtfully gourmet ultimate grilling spice set includes 20 different spices to experiment with.
The spices, which come in miniature bottles ranging from 0.24 to 1 ounce, consist of zesty, "globally inspired" flavors like lime chipotle, Jamaican jerk, chile-garlic, Memphis, Caribbean, and cayenne. It's worth noting that the spices come in bottles without a grinder. Some of the seasonings are on the coarse side, so you may want to transfer them to a spice grinder (like the Ebaco stainless steel salt or pepper grinder).
Its brand story notes that Thoughtfully's goal is to create unique, unforgettable gifts by embracing modern food trends and sourcing exotic flavors internationally. Their Smokehouse line features BBQ seasonings and rubs, DIY grilling kits, and barbecue and hot sauces. With a 4.6-star rating and over 7,700 reviews as of this writing, the Smokehouse spice set may be just what you need to discover your new favorite grill seasoning.
Reviews and how to use the Smokehouse spice set
Amazon customers are generally pleased with the variety of Thoughtfully's Smokehouse spice set, with a range from mild to spicy flavors (according to one review, the cayenne flavor has a kick to it, which one would expect). Shoppers also indicate that the set is ideal for trying different flavors without committing to larger bottles. Some, however, are not entirely pleased with the miniature bottles, stating one jar is only enough to season a serving or two or barely covers one large piece of meat. Still, one could argue the gift set is meant to be a sampler, which are traditionally smaller.
Adding seasoning is an easy but crucial tip for adding more flavor to grilled chicken and other grilled meats. Thyme, cayenne, rosemary and herb, Jamaican jerk, and garlic, are just some of the spices included in the Smokehouse spice set that taste delicious on chicken. You can also upgrade your salmon with the right seasoning, such as lime chipotle, black Cajun, or cayenne. Some of the Smokehouse seasonings also work perfectly for burgers and steak, including the Southwest, garlic, Montreal, and chile-garlic flavors. In addition to meat, the savory and spicy seasonings can add a tasty kick to grilled veggies.