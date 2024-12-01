Why Pork And Apples Are A Classic Pairing

Few images represent the opulence of the fall feast quite as much as the roast pig with an apple in its mouth. To the modern viewer, the apple pacifier in the pig's mouth just serves to make the swine's gaping mandibles look nicer, and while this is certainly a benefit, the pairing of pork and apples goes beyond optics. Seasonality. Flavor. Tenderness. All of these elements work together to make this meat-and-fruit pairing both logical and delicious. It's also a time-tested combo that goes back hundreds, if not thousands, of years, all the way to that famous ancient Roman gourmand, Apicius.

In more ancient days, farmers fed their pigs a steady diet of apples to not only fatten them up but to sweeten the meat, a lavish meal they would have enjoyed once fall harvest rolled around. Conveniently, apples, (and certain onions, another common ingredient served with the pork-and-apple mash-up), hit their peak ripeness in the fall. From a practical perspective, if ancient cooks wanted flavorful pork in the fall, roasting and even curing pigs with either apples or applewood smoke made sense. Cooking these ingredients together in myriad pork dishes in a variety of cuts was a logical next step.