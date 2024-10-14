14 Types Of Lemons And What Makes Them Unique

These are your standard grocery store lemons, which are juicy, tart, and bright yellow. For most of us with just a general familiarity with lemons, these are the ones that we picture in our heads when we think of the fruit. You don't always see them labeled with the Eureka name, so if you see a display of just lemons, there's a good chance that they fall into this category. They are larger lemons when ripe and tend to be heavy when you hold them in your hand, thanks to the abundance of juice inside. Eureka lemons are also round, which is the main characteristic that distinguishes them from the Lisbon lemon, which is also a popular grocery-store option.

The exception to the standard Eureka lemon is the Variegated Eureka, which has a striped rind and pink interior. This variety looks much different but has a similar taste.

Eureka lemons don't have a lot of seeds compared to some varieties and you can grow them at home, but should plant them in a container that you can move inside if you live in a colder region. Like other lemon varieties, they like a warmer climate with plenty of sun and water. Eureka lemons grow on trees that can grow up to 20 feet tall. Because they are self-pollinating, you only need one tree to get delicious fruit, but it can take a couple of years for a young tree to mature enough to actually bear lemons.