One Soup Is The Key To A Perfect Marinade For Umami Steaks
There's flavor-dense magic in fermented food. And such a dose of complex flavor exists in an overlooked source: miso. The fermented foodstuff is best known as the base of the eponymous soup in the U.S., which is undoubtedly delicious and makes for an easy, nourishing breakfast, too. However, in Japan, such a liquid application is merely the tip of the iceberg, with one of miso's most valuable uses being marination.
The Japanese typically employ it on salmon, but miso is a terrific way of integrating savory flavors into steak, too. Use it in a marinade on a variety of cuts, like a strip steak, sirloin, or ribeye, and you'll get an extra dose of umami that enhances the meatiness. Grilled or seared to perfection, it'll result in a steak that impresses with the richness of its flavor. And especially since miso lasts for up to six months, investing in a container of it will pay off in many further preparations to come.
Miso adds complex umami flavors to steak
Miso paste is a malleable condiment that will readily combine with other ingredients to enhance your steak. In keeping with its role in Japanese cuisine, reach for other Asian staples to accompany it in a marinade. Rice vinegar adds a nice touch of acidity, while soy sauce is a flavorful vessel for salt. Alternatively, you can integrate tamari; it's a similar gluten-free substitute to soy sauce that's derived during miso paste production, thereby sticking to the theme. Plus, some aromatics like garlic and ginger will amplify flavor, perhaps with a dash of sake to enhance the marination action. If you're keen to make the mixture more like a glaze, then toss in some brown sugar, too.
The marinade will work its magic on your steak in as soon as four hours, but for best results, wait overnight. Just don't leave it in for more than a day; it's not always better to marinate food for longer. Once it's done, get that cast iron or grill extra hot, and let your meat sizzle to completion. In the hands of the umami soup base, a wondrously flavorful steak will emerge.