One Soup Is The Key To A Perfect Marinade For Umami Steaks

There's flavor-dense magic in fermented food. And such a dose of complex flavor exists in an overlooked source: miso. The fermented foodstuff is best known as the base of the eponymous soup in the U.S., which is undoubtedly delicious and makes for an easy, nourishing breakfast, too. However, in Japan, such a liquid application is merely the tip of the iceberg, with one of miso's most valuable uses being marination.

The Japanese typically employ it on salmon, but miso is a terrific way of integrating savory flavors into steak, too. Use it in a marinade on a variety of cuts, like a strip steak, sirloin, or ribeye, and you'll get an extra dose of umami that enhances the meatiness. Grilled or seared to perfection, it'll result in a steak that impresses with the richness of its flavor. And especially since miso lasts for up to six months, investing in a container of it will pay off in many further preparations to come.