12 Best Glazes For Flavorful Salmon

With its moist, tender, flaky flesh and mild, buttery flavor, salmon is a popular choice both for enjoying at restaurants and cooking at home. It's a versatile fish that's delicious served on its own or as an ingredient in dishes like tacos, fish cakes, grain bowls, salads, and pasta. Salmon doesn't need a lot of fuss. It's surprisingly easy to create a restaurant-quality salmon dish at home (just be careful not to overcook it). That's why it's equally suitable to serve during a special occasion dinner or a quick weeknight meal.

While salmon can be expensive, it doesn't take complicated ingredients to whip up a good salmon recipe. Salmon fillets shine whether prepped with a classic gremolata, a crunchy Parmesan crust, or one of countless marinades. A simple but tasty way to prepare salmon is to pair it with a glaze when pan frying, baking, or broiling it.

Glazes are thick and sweet sauces that are brushed on the fish before it's cooked. They should be thin enough to spread but thick enough not to drip. The sugar content is what allows the surface to caramelize, which elevates the flavor and texture to mouthwatering perfection. There's room for creativity when choosing flavors for a glaze. While some classic ingredients appear more often, don't miss trying out some of the more surprising choices included below that are definitely worth a try.