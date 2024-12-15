The Spicy Condiment You Need To Switch Up Your Salmon Routine

Salmon has a strong fan base, probably owing to its richness and versatility; it works just as well for a straightforward weeknight dinner or addition to a favorite lunch salad as it does dressed up as a fancy centerpiece for a special occasion. It's great grilled, baked, broiled, or air-fried, and its mild yet full flavor invites all kinds of experimentation, making it extra fun to prepare, too. Enter gochujang, the concentrated Korean chile paste that is packed with flavor.

This dark red, saucy condiment doesn't just add a subtle fiery kick to your fish, it adds loads of boldness and umami thanks to ingredients like fermented soybeans, red chiles, salt, and even some sugar depending on the brand you choose. Simply put, it's a complex addition that checks so many flavor boxes, and when paired with salmon — which has a naturally buttery, slightly sweet quality — it strikes an ideal balance that transforms a same-old fish dinner into a craveable new classic.