The Spicy Condiment You Need To Switch Up Your Salmon Routine
Salmon has a strong fan base, probably owing to its richness and versatility; it works just as well for a straightforward weeknight dinner or addition to a favorite lunch salad as it does dressed up as a fancy centerpiece for a special occasion. It's great grilled, baked, broiled, or air-fried, and its mild yet full flavor invites all kinds of experimentation, making it extra fun to prepare, too. Enter gochujang, the concentrated Korean chile paste that is packed with flavor.
This dark red, saucy condiment doesn't just add a subtle fiery kick to your fish, it adds loads of boldness and umami thanks to ingredients like fermented soybeans, red chiles, salt, and even some sugar depending on the brand you choose. Simply put, it's a complex addition that checks so many flavor boxes, and when paired with salmon — which has a naturally buttery, slightly sweet quality — it strikes an ideal balance that transforms a same-old fish dinner into a craveable new classic.
Tips for seasoning your salmon with gochujang
Using gochujang for your salmon is super simple since it's easily converted into the foundation for a super tasty and customizable glaze. Combine it with garlic, sugar, and water, along with doenjang or miso, for a sweet and spicy, aromatic and umami-rich flavor profile. Alternately, try out another combo that includes gochujang along with nutty sesame oil, salty soy sauce, spicy ginger and a bit of sweetness from honey. You could include mirin or hoisin, or even amp up the spice factor with a bit of cayenne. Rice wine vinegar offers a flavor-boosting punch of acid and a bit of tang, too. You can experiment with an array of ingredients to suit your palate and purpose, but keep in mind that you'll get a lot of mileage out of just a little gochujang, so start with less and add as needed for both your desired thickness and spice level.
This spicy red paste easily pairs with side dishes like sauteed green beans or asparagus and rice. You can garnish your glazed salmon with green onions for a pop of freshness and color, or a sprinkle of sesame seeds for a subtly nutty crunch.
Picking up a container of gochujang will give your Alfredo dish a spicy kick, seriously upgrade your mac and cheese, and ensure that the dipping sauce you serve with your homemade Korean barbecue is top notch. But leaning on this delicious condiment for a little kick will give your salmon a serious level up.