For Top-Tier Salmon, Look To A Common Party Appetizer

For many fans of spicy foods, a serving of Buffalo wings with a side of celery means a party. For seafood lovers who also enjoy that extra spicy kick, a mash-up of Buffalo wing sauce and baked or fried salmon is picante fish done right. Fortunately, with a few adjustments to the cooking times, it's a fairly simple swap, and with options to make the dish either on the stovetop or in the oven, the recipe is flexible enough to work with a couple of different preparation methods.

First things first; you'll want to make the Buffalo wing sauce. You can use the same recipe you use for the wings. Most of the adjustments will come with the cooking times, not the recipe itself. On a basic level, the sauce consists of kosher salt, butter, garlic powder, honey, cayenne pepper, and the hot sauce of your preference. Many home gourmands use Frank's RedHot as their hot sauce of choice for the dish.

However, since some recipes for the sauce also call for some sort of vinegar, white or apple cider, you might try to simplify things even further by using Sriracha in your salmon recipe rather than another kind of hot sauce, given that it already has some vinegar in it. Which type of sauce you use will be based on personal preference and the possible supplies you have on hand.