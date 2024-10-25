Soda Is The Easiest Way To Create A Sweet And Sticky Glaze

Some of the greatest culinary creations are the simplest. Take glaze, for example. By combining sugar and water for the most basic version, you can have an ingredient that takes cakes to the next level, makes muffins memorable, and gives doughnuts and cookies signature craveability. You can even use this stuff in savory preparations, from hams to vegetables. Glaze is versatile and customizable, sticky and sweet, and pretty much magic in every way (for proof, try this tip for glaze-flavored bacon).

Of course, mixing sugar and water also gives us plenty of other delicious foods and beverages — and soda may be the most iconic representation of that form. With that in mind, it makes sense that this premixed product would be a convenient shortcut to a satisfying and simple glaze.

Making a soda-based glaze couldn't be easier, and you typically have to add nothing more than a little sugar to thicken things up. That said, you can totally doctor this sweet stuff, too. Choose your favorite soda and add seasonings or spices to create a flavor profile that's perfectly complementary to your finished product.