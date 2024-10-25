Soda Is The Easiest Way To Create A Sweet And Sticky Glaze
Some of the greatest culinary creations are the simplest. Take glaze, for example. By combining sugar and water for the most basic version, you can have an ingredient that takes cakes to the next level, makes muffins memorable, and gives doughnuts and cookies signature craveability. You can even use this stuff in savory preparations, from hams to vegetables. Glaze is versatile and customizable, sticky and sweet, and pretty much magic in every way (for proof, try this tip for glaze-flavored bacon).
Of course, mixing sugar and water also gives us plenty of other delicious foods and beverages — and soda may be the most iconic representation of that form. With that in mind, it makes sense that this premixed product would be a convenient shortcut to a satisfying and simple glaze.
Making a soda-based glaze couldn't be easier, and you typically have to add nothing more than a little sugar to thicken things up. That said, you can totally doctor this sweet stuff, too. Choose your favorite soda and add seasonings or spices to create a flavor profile that's perfectly complementary to your finished product.
Ways to make and use a soda glaze
A super basic iteration is as easy as combining 1 cup sugar and ¾ cup soda, which you can use as a substitute in a recipe for honey mustard-glazed ham, and apply directly to pork about 45 minutes before your baking is complete to caramelize. You can also make a more elaborate glaze with aromatics and spices, and paint it on fish (for a similar level up to a bourbon-glazed salmon), but also beef, chicken, or just about anything you can dream up.
Different sugars can be deployed depending on what flavors you're hoping to develop. You can reach for granulated, brown, or confectioners'. Try honey or maple syrup to achieve various ends — you can even combine sweeteners. A maple cola combo with brown sugar and spices like cinnamon makes a killer centerpiece for any celebration, while lemon lime soda or ginger ale pairs nicely with carrots.
On the sweet side, mixing confectioners' sugar with lemon or lime juice and a citrusy soda will give you a punchy, bright option, or for a moodier, more decadent spin, combine chopped chocolate and cherry juice to cola along with heavy cream. You can even get pudding mix involved to thicken things up and add another layer of flavor. Doughnuts, cookies, cakes, and pastries can all benefit from this soda-spiked boost of sweetness. But no matter how you apply your pop, this trick adds serious flavor power to your kitchen repertoire.