Garlic Honey Sauce Is The Cheat Code For Delicious Salmon
While the soft, flaky flesh of salmon is enough of a reason to indulge, the perfect sauce can work wonders in elevating this favorite ocean fish. When it comes to salmon, a garlic honey sauce is the real cheat code for a truly delicious filet. A garlic honey sauce is simple to make in its most basic form, and the simple combination of those two ingredients alone really makes for a perfect sauce — it's so easy that it really feels like cheating. The nutty flavors of the garlic brings depth to the floral sweetness of honey, making for a truly well-rounded sauce that's a perfect match for a rich buttery cut of salmon.
To make this sauce, simply combine minced garlic in a small bowl with honey, then stir until just combined. Adding some olive or sesame oil to the mix is also a good idea so this sauce has an easier time of spreading onto the salmon's flesh. Now baste some pan-seared salmon in this sauce, or use it as a marinade for a grilled fish feast. The choice is up to you. (And if you don't know where to start, take a peek at the only salmon guide you'll ever need first.)
The final big bonus of this dip? It's super versatile, so whether you're a fan of spicy or sweet, you can really make this perfect salmon sauce your own.
Elevate a garlic honey sauce with your favorite ingredients
While simply combining freshly minced garlic and honey in a bowl and slathering it onto a salmon fillet is delicious all on its own, there are plenty of ways to elevate this sauce too to take it even further. For example, for some further umami flair, a dash of soy sauce would work wonders in this sauce. (And just so you know, a honey soy combination tastes great on chicken thighs too.) For fans of citrus, a soft squeeze of lemon could invite some nice tang into this dip, as would a splash of the vinegar of your choice. From white vinegar to an apple cider variety, it's all up to you and your palate. Finally, for some added heat, consider adding a dash of red pepper flakes to the mix, or even some freshly grated ginger for a different type spice that's sweet and warming.
Of course, precise measurements for these ingredients just depends on how much salmon you're cooking, so be open to some initial experimentation and adjust your recipe as needed. Then whether you enjoy your salmon smoked, grilled, baked, or poached, this sauce will be the perfect way to round out all its flavors. And hey, if you like the taste, try out our herb lemon butter fish skillet recipe next.