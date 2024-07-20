Garlic Honey Sauce Is The Cheat Code For Delicious Salmon

While the soft, flaky flesh of salmon is enough of a reason to indulge, the perfect sauce can work wonders in elevating this favorite ocean fish. When it comes to salmon, a garlic honey sauce is the real cheat code for a truly delicious filet. A garlic honey sauce is simple to make in its most basic form, and the simple combination of those two ingredients alone really makes for a perfect sauce — it's so easy that it really feels like cheating. The nutty flavors of the garlic brings depth to the floral sweetness of honey, making for a truly well-rounded sauce that's a perfect match for a rich buttery cut of salmon.

To make this sauce, simply combine minced garlic in a small bowl with honey, then stir until just combined. Adding some olive or sesame oil to the mix is also a good idea so this sauce has an easier time of spreading onto the salmon's flesh. Now baste some pan-seared salmon in this sauce, or use it as a marinade for a grilled fish feast. The choice is up to you. (And if you don't know where to start, take a peek at the only salmon guide you'll ever need first.)

The final big bonus of this dip? It's super versatile, so whether you're a fan of spicy or sweet, you can really make this perfect salmon sauce your own.