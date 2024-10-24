The Condiment That's Key To Ina Garten's Panko-Crusted Baked Salmon

Baked salmon is a nutrient-dense entree that pairs well with many different side dishes, making it a versatile and wholesome component of a well-rounded recipe. Although many seasonings can upgrade a salmon filet, if you want to cook one like a pro, look to none other than Ina Garten, whose book, "Barefoot Contessa, How Easy Is That?" spills the tea on her favorite way to handle the fickle fish: The world-renowned chef likes her baked salmon encrusted with panko breadcrumbs, which is fairly common. Under that layer of crunchy, carb-loaded goodness, however, is a generous layer of mustard. Although it might sound unconventional, mustard and panko-kissed baked salmon work together like a lock and key.

When baking panko-crusted salmon, Garten combines breadcrumbs with parsley, lemon zest, and oil while seasoning her salmon with her favorite salt and a flurry of black pepper. Before introducing the panko, she lathers the filet with mustard to enhance its oceanic flavor with a touch of peppery, pungent goodness that pierces the fatty richness of the fish with a bold but never brash intensity, giving each forkful a more complex and intriguing flavor profile. Adding mustard to salmon before baking it isn't just for the sake of developing new layers, it's also a practical and necessary step. Mustard is a food binder, which helps secure the herb-tinted breadcrumbs to the surface of the salmon and prevents them from knocking loose like a kicked sand rolling down a dune.