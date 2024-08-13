Chain Restaurant Margaritas Ranked Worst To Best, According To Customers

You can always count on finding margaritas on restaurant cocktail menus. Though the origins of the margarita are highly disputed, there's no denying the drink's widespread popularity and acclaim. Like with many drinks, there are countless variations of the classic margarita recipe. But in its most basic version, it consists of tequila, triple sec, and lime juice over ice. While this sounds simple, there's a lot that can go wrong when preparing the drink.

The ratio of ingredients needs to be just right, and quality and presentation also matter. Any changes to the recipe 一 such as adding sweeteners, juice, or serving it blended instead of on the rocks 一 also need to pull their weight. However, while some restaurants can whip up margs that will keep you coming back for more, others don't always get it right. To help you find your ideal margarita (and hopefully avoid the duds), we put together a list of the best and worst margaritas served at nationwide chain restaurants, ranked according to customer reviews. You can read more about our methodology process at the end of the article.