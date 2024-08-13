Chain Restaurant Margaritas Ranked Worst To Best, According To Customers
You can always count on finding margaritas on restaurant cocktail menus. Though the origins of the margarita are highly disputed, there's no denying the drink's widespread popularity and acclaim. Like with many drinks, there are countless variations of the classic margarita recipe. But in its most basic version, it consists of tequila, triple sec, and lime juice over ice. While this sounds simple, there's a lot that can go wrong when preparing the drink.
The ratio of ingredients needs to be just right, and quality and presentation also matter. Any changes to the recipe 一 such as adding sweeteners, juice, or serving it blended instead of on the rocks 一 also need to pull their weight. However, while some restaurants can whip up margs that will keep you coming back for more, others don't always get it right. To help you find your ideal margarita (and hopefully avoid the duds), we put together a list of the best and worst margaritas served at nationwide chain restaurants, ranked according to customer reviews. You can read more about our methodology process at the end of the article.
14. Taco Cabana
While you might think ordering a margarita is a safe bet at any restaurant, Taco Cabana proves that this isn't always the case. A Texas-based chain with over 140 locations, Taco Cabana serves Mexican-inspired fare in a casual environment. Customer reviews on Yelp paint a bleak picture of the chain's alcoholic offerings. For example, one customer wrote, "First of all the margarita tasted like something you clean a bathroom with." This certainly doesn't put the drink in a positive light.
"Honestly I wasn't impressed at all. After about 4-5 sips of drink it was salty and tasted weird," described another customer, who ordered the mango margarita. Taco Cabana's menu also lists lime, Mangonada, strawberry, and watermelon-flavored margaritas. In the past, the chain has experimented with more out-there options like pistachio, though this flavor did not fare well in customer reviews. To make matters worse, one diner described their margarita as the worst they've ever tasted, though they didn't specify which flavor they ordered. Unfortunately, it seems Taco Cabana's margaritas might be best avoided.
13. Red Lobster
Given Red Lobster's recent bankruptcy filing and its many store closures, the future of the seafood restaurant chain remains uncertain. But, one thing is clear: Red Lobster's customer reviews consistently disapprove of the margaritas. In addition to a classic margarita made with Sauza Gold tequila, the menu also touts strawberry, peach, and raspberry variations. Any flavor can also be served on the rocks or frozen. While this all sounds appealing enough, customers tell a different story.
"The drinks were weirdly watered down and tasted vaguely of medicine, and the reason this review is 4 rather than 5 stars. Do not recommend the margarita flight," wrote one customer on Yelp, who added that the drinks made them feel nauseous. Many other reviewers also encountered watered-down margaritas, with some saying the alcohol content was too low for their tastes. Customers also had problems with the frozen margaritas, like one reviewer who described their drink as consisting mostly of foam. With reports of Red Lobster potentially landing a new owner, let's hope the restaurant's drinks menu gets a little TLC in the near future 一 it sounds like it really desperately needs it.
12. Applebee's Grill + Bar
With more than 1,500 Applebee's nationwide, you more than likely live near one (or more) of the restaurant chain's locations. But if you were thinking of stopping by for a quick margarita, you might want to think again. Customer reviews have not been kind to the chain, and this attitude extends to the drinks section. On Yelp, customer complaints are many, but they mainly focus on one crucial factor: taste. "The margarita itself mostly tasted like margarita mix and sweet and sour, you could barely taste any tequila within it," wrote one customer. Others found the margarita to be watered down, and one customer compared their drink to dirtied water.
Applebee's offers several variations of the classic cocktail, including passion fruit, mango, and strawberry flavors. However, not every flavor is created equally. For instance, one customer said on Yelp, "I ordered a cocktail named BLUE ALOHA MANA MARGARITA, which sounds good but it tasted like an old mixture and just flat. It was gross." They then tried a frozen margarita but was also disappointed. Since Applebee's sometimes runs a promotion where the margaritas are only a dollar each, it's no surprise that the quality suffers. But because of this promotion, Applebee's ranked a little higher than the bottom two chains, since if you're going to get a subpar margarita, it at least should be cheap.
11. TGI Fridays
Part-bar and part-restaurant, TGI Fridays is the go-to place for a good time. The casual chain has 228 locations across the country and serves a variety of cocktails, beer, and familiar American dishes. However, if you're in the mood for margaritas, know that TGI Fridays' suffers from some serious quality control issues. While some customers had positive experiences with the drinks, many others were left disappointed. One customer wrote on Yelp, "The 'happy hour' margarita was unpalatable (I'm pretty sure I've never left a drink behind until now...)."
The restaurant chain boasts two different margaritas, though additional flavors are offered seasonally. For the most part, customers found the cocktails to lack balance. Some drinks were all ice, leaving customers wanting more, while others skimped on the tequila. "I ordered a frozen margarita which was completely non-alcoholic," wrote one customer on Yelp, who continued to say, "the server offers to make me another one and comes back with the same drink now watered down with alcohol, not frozen." Yet another customer received a glass that was only half full. With all these different issues cropping up, consistency seems to be the chain's biggest problem.
10. Chili's
Chili's is the undeniable king of the casual dining Tex-Mex scene, with restaurants covering territory in 49 states. Serving both Mexican-inspired fare and American favorites, the chain also offers an extensive cocktail menu. There are over 10 different margarita options, with some having creative names like Berry Shark Bite Marg and Spice-A-Rita. But unluckily for any Chili's fans out there, customer reviews online tend to lean negative when it comes to the margaritas.
For some reviewers, the drinks were too sweet. For example, one customer, who ordered the Presidente Margarita, wrote on Yelp, "I think there was a full cup of sugar in each of these. I never met a margarita I didn't want to finish but this one I was cool leaving on the table." Another customer described their margarita as "overly sour sweet, no taste of alcohol at all." Others ran into the same problem, like one patron who couldn't taste the Patrón in their Patrón Margarita. However, other reviewers spoke highly of the strawberry and blackberry-flavored margaritas, meaning that it's not all bad news here.
9. On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina
Based in Texas, On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina has 133 locations. In addition to its selection of tacos, fajitas, and enchiladas, you'll also find more than a few margaritas to choose from. While there's the classic house margarita, the menu also features the intriguingly named Spicy Ghost 'Rita, Blue Lagoon Margarita, and the Borderita.
In terms of customer reviews, the chain receives a mix of positive and negative. Customers enjoyed some of the creative takes on margarita flavors, and others thought the chain pulled off the classic recipe perfectly. However, other diners weren't impressed. "The margarita was premade and tasted of cheap margarita mix," said one patron on Yelp. Others thought the drinks were lacking in a key ingredient: tequila. On a similar note, one reviewer wrote, "My skinny margarita just tasted weird, idk if it was a misbalance of ingredients but it was not good." With such a range of reviews, ordering these margaritas seems like a risk we're not sure is worth it.
8. The Cheesecake Factory
With over 250 different dishes on its menu, the Cheesecake Factory serves up a little bit of everything. Given this, it's no surprise that margaritas make an appearance, too. But while customers overwhelmingly love the cheesecake, the margaritas don't quite make as big of a splash. The drink follows a standard recipe of silver tequila, lime, and agave, though additional flavors may be available seasonally. Some customers have come across quality control issues, like one customer who wrote on Yelp, "I took one sip of the margarita and it tasted like water, sugar with a little lime." Others found the drink had too much salt and not enough tequila.
Another huge complaint customers had was the freshness of the margaritas. Reviewers expressed disappointment that some drinks tasted as if they weren't made from scratch. One regular, who usually orders the Ultimate Margarita, said that their drink "came out as a cheap sour mix margarita and not the delicious one made with grand Marnier, lime juice and agave nectar." The server explained the recipe was recently changed, much to the customer's disappointment. Other reviewers, though they didn't run into any problems with their margaritas, weren't exactly blown away. As it currently stands, the drink seems to be a sore point for the Cheesecake Factory.
7. Texas Roadhouse
While Texas Roadhouse fans love their steaks, ribs, and sides, the reviews for the chain restaurant's margaritas are a little more mixed. With a whole section on the menu dedicated to the cocktail, customers are certainly not short for options. There are margaritas flavored with different fruit purée and juice, one with spiced rum, and another that combines sangria and margarita mix. In terms of the positives, many customers really enjoyed the Legend, a margarita that contains three different tequilas. "They make each one fresh as you order them," wrote one Legend enthusiast on Yelp. "This was probably one of the best margaritas I have had in quite some time!"
On the other hand, many diners have had negative experiences with the chain's margaritas. "It was basically a glass of sour mix. I tasted no alcohol and all sugar. Really disappointed," said one customer. Other diners had problems with the frozen margaritas in particular 一 one customer was served a half-empty glass while another diner found their drink to be more liquid than ice. It's safe to say that ordering a margarita at Texas Roadhouse can be a hit or miss experience.
6. Bonefish Grill
As its name might suggest, Bonefish Grill specializes in seafood dishes like its signature Bang Bang shrimp, mahi-mahi, and Maryland-style crab cakes. In terms of drinks, the chain is known for its martinis 一 but you'll also find the popular Parker's Margarita, made with Grand Marnier and orange juice. The happy hour menu also offers a margarita, this one containing Lunazul Blanco tequila, Cointreau, lime, and simple syrup.
Though Bonefish Grill is renowned as one of the most popular seafood chains in the U.S., this acclaim doesn't completely translate to its drink offerings. Customer reviews on Yelp for the margaritas are mixed, with opinions ranging from praise to disappointment. "The margarita was great, strong, and delicious with their own spin on the original Marg recipe," wrote one satisfied customer, who recommended elevating the drink further by ordering it with Patrón. A different diner enjoyed the Parker's Margarita so much they came back the next day for another one. However, not everyone enjoyed the chain's cocktails. Some customers were not fans of the in-house margarita mix, with one customer elaborating that it was too sweet. Still, despite a few complaints here and there, the positive reviews tend to outnumber the negative.
5. Chuy's
Born out of Austin, Texas, Chuy's claims to pull off Tex-Mex better than anywhere else. While this might be difficult to verify, the chain definitely has some of the biggest cocktails around. Chuy's offers four different margaritas, plus a "Texas-sized" frozen margarita topped with a 12-ounce bottle of beer. According to customers, the margaritas do not disappoint (for the most part, at least).
Customers praised the margaritas for tasting strong and well-balanced. "The margaritas are the closest thing to what I had in Mexico, definitely the real deal," wrote one customer on Yelp, who also noted that the drinks are the perfect way to cool down from the spiciness of the food. Customers especially loved the frozen margaritas 一 one diner said theirs was easily the best frozen drink they've enjoyed in a long time. However, there does seem to be some inconsistency across Chuy's locations, as some customers have run into quality control problems with their cocktails. Complaints of watered-down drinks with too much margarita mix are sprinkled among the positive reviews.
4. Olive Garden
Olive Garden may be known for its indulgent pasta dishes and unlimited breadsticks, but the chain also serves up a selection of Italian-inspired cocktails. Among them is the signature Italian margarita, which combines Jose Cuervo Especial Silver tequila, triple sec, and amaretto. This intriguing combination has been well-received by customers, who have taken to Yelp to recommend the cocktail to others. "I found my new holy grail of libations," wrote one satisfied customer. "I don't like my margaritas too sweet and this one was perfect. Served with a shot of amaretto on the side which adds a surprisingly smooth and unexpectedly complimenting aroma of almond."
Olive Garden currently also offers a Strawberry Limoncello Margarita, made with Mi Campo Blanco tequila and Caravella limoncello. One customer, who was disappointed by their food, called the margarita the redeeming highlight of their meal. Of course, the chain's cocktail selection is subject to change. Previous margarita offerings have received more assorted reviews, like the Cadillac Margarita, which customers found too sweet. Based on this customer feedback, it might be safest to stick with the tried-and-true signature margarita if you have a hankering for the drink.
3. Outback Steakhouse
Margaritas may not be the first thing you associate with Outback Steakhouse (its famously flavorful steaks and the Bloomin' Onion come to mind, naturally). However, the Florida-based chain makes a killer margarita, according to customer reviews. Actually, the menu lists several margarita options, including the Agave 'Rita, Guava 'Rita, and the house 'Rita, made with Sauza Gold tequila. "Yummy! The salt rim, lime and tequila was amazing. Always a great combo," a customer said of the house margarita on Yelp.
Customers especially enjoyed trying different flavors with the margarita flight, served on a boomerang-shaped tray. "They drinks were delicious and had quite a kick," wrote one fan. Another customer favored the blackberry and mango flavors from the flight, saying that they satisfied their sweet tooth. For all this praise, some diners did experience some quality control issues with their orders. For example, one customer complained that the drinks were watered down, remarking that the margarita tasted like juice and not an alcoholic beverage. Nonetheless, with the majority of reviews being positive, incidents such as these can be written off as outliers.
2. Yard House
With locations in 26 states plus Washington D.C., Yard House has made a name for itself as the place to go for good beer, music, and food. And cocktails need to be added to that list, for customers have nothing but praise for the chain's margaritas. Yard House offers several variations on the classic recipe, but the Salted Watermelon Margarita stands out as one of the most popular with reviewers. For some regulars, the drink is their go-to order. "The salted watermelon margarita was a perfect blend of sweet and lime-y," wrote one customer on Yelp. Others agreed that the drink's ingredients are balanced just right.
Other flavors also really impressed reviewers. "Had the pink smoked dragon — presentation was neat, smoky but sweet margarita," said one diner on Yelp. If simple and classic are more up your alley, the Grand Patrón Margarita also received favorable feedback, with customers calling it impeccably crafted. Beyond just one flavor, customers found the margaritas to be strong and delicious overall, making Yard House a premier spot for the cocktail.
1. P.F. Chang's
Finally, we come to our winner, and it's not a restaurant we would have expected. After all, P.F. Chang's is known for its Asian fusion cuisine, though it does feature an extensive beverage menu. Online, customers rave about the chain's margaritas, complimenting the creative blend of flavors and expert execution. In particular, customers strongly recommended the Rising Dragon: "It's like a spin on the margarita with the perfect amount of sweet and salty. Delicious!" said one reviewer on Yelp. The Rising Dragon consists of Casa Noble Blanco tequila, pomegranate, lime, and agave. Rosemary and black lava salt top off this striking cocktail.
P.F. Chang's also offers a classic margarita made with Patrón, lime, and agave, as well as a happy hour special consisting of Blanco tequila, orange liqueur, lime, and sugar. "Had one margarita and it had the perfect strength to get me feeling good! A bit pricey but worth it," wrote one diner. Customers found the organic agave margarita to be carefully mixed, resulting in a well-balanced cocktail. With such overwhelmingly positive reviews, P.F. Chang's stands above the rest when it comes to crafting consistently delicious margaritas.
Methodology
Countless restaurants serve margaritas, and tasty ones at that. To narrow it down, we looked only at U.S.-based chain restaurants that currently offer the drink on their menus. We then read through customer reviews online, only considering chains with a significant number of reviews on the margaritas in particular. We looked at what customers had to say about the quality and balance of ingredients, the serving size, and their overall enjoyment of the drinks. Using this information, we put together our list of restaurants, ordering them from worst to best overall.
While not an exhaustive list by any means, we hope this helps you find some new favorites or know which margs to skip. Of course, no matter where you order your margarita, please make sure to enjoy your drinks responsibly.