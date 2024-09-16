These Are The Best Non-Greasy Fast Food Items

Fast food can be both a blessing and a curse. On the one hand, it's quick and affordable. On the other hand, so many items are deep-fried or bathed in oil and butter to the point where end up feeling like you have grease oozing from your pores after your meal. Fortunately, most chains have at least one non-greasy item on the menu that's fresh or prepared in a way that's healthier than typical fast food dishes.

The higher-ups at fast food chains know that clean eating is a major goal for many people, so most chains include lighter items on the menu to appeal to health-conscious customers. There are also fast food chains that focus primarily on wholesome food like soups, salads, and grain bowls. That's good news for anyone who wants a cheap fast food meal that actually contains nutritious ingredients.

But does healthy fast food actually taste good? To answer that question, we did a deep dive into some of the top fast food chains' lighter menu options. Based on our own experiences and numerous customer reviews, these are some of the best non-greasy fast food items that you'll actually want to eat.