Here's What Del Taco Prices Looked Like On Opening Day In 1964
There's no denying Americans love tacos and other dishes from its neighbor to the south; just how much can actually be quantified. Mexican food now makes up 10% of all U.S. restaurants. But back when Ed Hackbarth and David Jamison opened the doors of Del Taco in 1964, Mexican food in the United States wasn't as ubiquitous as it is today, especially not as a fast-food staple. That day in 1964, they sold tacos and tostadas for 19 cents each and cheeseburgers for 24 cents.Their opening day sales totaled nearly $170, the equivalent of roughly $1,712 in 2024; they were off to a good start and soon opened other locations in Southern California.
Hackbarth, an Air Force veteran, had worked for Glen Bell running a Barstow, California location of his Taco Tia chain. Later, Bell went on to found Taco Bell and Hackbarth ventured out on his own with Del Taco with its first location in nearby Yermo, California. While you can feast on hard tacos at Del Taco, just not for 19 cents anymore, you're unlikely to find hard shell tacos at traditional Mexican restaurants. It was Hackwarth's old boss, Bell, who popularized this Americanized taco style, with Del Taco following suit.
But wait, let's not forget inflation
Before you get too worked up over 19 cent tacos, once we adjust the prices for inflation it's not quite as cheap as all that. Those 19 cent tacos are equivalent to $1.92 in 2024. These days the classic Del Taco costs $2.49, so, honestly, it's only gone up by less than 60 cents in 60 years. Not bad! The 24-cent cheeseburger? As of 2024, it's equivalent to $2.43. But, unlike the taco, it's more than doubled in price to $4.99 if you're looking to get one now.
Del Taco continued to expand thanks to its tasty hard tacos and other hybridized Mexican dishes that, along with Taco Bell, helped introduce this style of food to the American masses. But let's not confuse these Mexican-American dishes with Tex-Mex, which is a distinctive culinary style from the Texas border region with Mexico. Although, you will find some Tex-Mex staples at Del Taco, such as nachos. You'll also still find several burger options on the menu.
Ed Hackbarth can still be found at Del Taco
Over the years Del Taco has continued to grow and boasts nearly 600 locations across the United States. It's the second largest Mexican fast-food chain in the country, just behind Taco Bell, the business Hackbarth's old boss, Glen Bell, started. Del Taco has passed through several owners since its founding. In 2022, Jack in the Box, Inc. bought Del Taco and has plans to expand even further.
Ed Hackbarth sold his stake in Del Taco in 1976, but kept a few of the restaurants. As of 2024, he can still be found working in the Del Taco locations in Barstow, California that he owns. So, while you won't be getting your tacos and burgers at the original 1964 prices, you may get to meet the man who started Del Taco. Unfortunately, the original Del Taco in Yermo is no longer there, although the building is. It's still a fast food restaurant, too, but today it's called Tita's Burger Den.