Here's What Del Taco Prices Looked Like On Opening Day In 1964

There's no denying Americans love tacos and other dishes from its neighbor to the south; just how much can actually be quantified. Mexican food now makes up 10% of all U.S. restaurants. But back when Ed Hackbarth and David Jamison opened the doors of Del Taco in 1964, Mexican food in the United States wasn't as ubiquitous as it is today, especially not as a fast-food staple. That day in 1964, they sold tacos and tostadas for 19 cents each and cheeseburgers for 24 cents.Their opening day sales totaled nearly $170, the equivalent of roughly $1,712 in 2024; they were off to a good start and soon opened other locations in Southern California.

Hackbarth, an Air Force veteran, had worked for Glen Bell running a Barstow, California location of his Taco Tia chain. Later, Bell went on to found Taco Bell and Hackbarth ventured out on his own with Del Taco with its first location in nearby Yermo, California. While you can feast on hard tacos at Del Taco, just not for 19 cents anymore, you're unlikely to find hard shell tacos at traditional Mexican restaurants. It was Hackwarth's old boss, Bell, who popularized this Americanized taco style, with Del Taco following suit.