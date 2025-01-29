19 Surprisingly Useful Baking Tools You Probably Don't Own

Baking at home is an accident-prone yet beloved hobby that can sometimes be riddled with mistakes, fear, and uncertainty. When you finally manage to create something beautiful and delicious, you realize just how enjoyable and relaxing it can be. As an at-home baker turned professional pastry chef of eight years, these tools have been essential in every facet of my confectionery journey. I started my baking obsession as everyone does: at home with little more than my family's questionable baking tools. Despite my less-than-stellar equipment, my love for baking blossomed into a career.

I've grown from creating mochi at a local Japanese restaurant in my hometown to owning a commercial bakery, providing pastries and desserts to over 28 restaurants in the Los Angeles area. A few years ago, I packed my bags and left the Golden Gate State to move my career to Europe. I trained at a culinary university in Italy, graduating with a degree in Italian pastry arts. Now, I'm producing pastries, bread, and chocolates for designer fashion brands in Florence, Italy, honing my craft. After many years of trial and error, I've taken everything I've learned over the years and created a list of 19 tools indispensable for elevating any novice baker's technique to a professional mindset.