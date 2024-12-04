How To Perfect Latte Art Without Wasting Your Coffee

Crafting latte art — attractive hearts, flowers, and rosettes out of steamed milk on top of freshly brewed espresso — is a talent that was once solely the realm of the experienced barista. But these days, based on the plethora of Instagram and TikTok videos, mastering more and more complex coffee art is a popular way to punch up your morning java at home. The challenge is learning to make even the simplest latte heart or panda face takes practice. And that takes cups and cups of coffee. And coffee is expensive.

The beginner home barista can practice latte art without breaking the bank. In this case, it involves water, just a few drops of dish soap, and some food coloring. Rather than burning through dozens or hundreds of cups of coffee with pricy beans, this technique allows you to arguably become a latte art expert in a matter of days, with enough practice.

A latte, at its core, is a pretty simple coffee drink. It's essentially fresh brewed espresso (either hot or cold brewed) and warmed milk, often aerated into a foam using a milk frother or steam wand. While the latte itself (as we know it) was developed in Italy in the early 1900s, the concept of latte art is much more recent. In the 1980s, David Schomer opened the Seattle coffee shop Espresso Vivace, and it was here that he and his team began pouring patterns, inspired by techniques he'd seen in northern Italy.