Why It Pays To Grind Your Own Spices
Any coffee connoisseur knows that freshly brewed beans trump powdered instant coffee. Likewise, any culinary expert worth their skills will vouch for the superiority of freshly ground spices to impart impeccable flavor to dishes of any cuisine. Spices contain volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and when they are ground, these compounds are released along with essential oils. They are responsible for both the intense aromas and complex flavors that make spices vital to cooking. If you want to make your spices even more delicious, take things a step further by toasting them. Toasting the spices before grinding elevates any dish to a gourmet status as the heat livens the dormant compounds that unlock the distinct aromas of each spice through the Maillard reaction, infusing depths of complex flavor into your dish.
This holds true especially when creating popular spice blends like garam masala or chai masala that rely on a balanced blend of multiple spices, each imparting its own distinct notes. The realm of spices is expansive and the opportunities are endless when it comes to celebrating culinary cultures from across the globe!
What about pre-ground spices?
The longer spices, whether whole or ground, sit on a shelf, the more their flavors diminish, and the end result is a lackluster dish that misses the "oomph" of its original potential. It's a no-brainer that grinding your spices fresh is the key to maximizing flavor. On the contrary, pre-ground spices are likely to have already lost some of their flavorful and aromatic properties throughout processing and storage. However, if convenience or lack of access to whole spices is the issue at hand, some brands like Frontier Co-op deliver high-quality ground spices as opposed to the "two buck chuck" versions.
The same diligence can be applied when sourcing whole spices of superior quality. For example, they should be aromatic even before grinding and not show signs of discoloration, and often, international grocery stores like Indian stores carry high-quality, whole spices at affordable prices. There are also tips and tricks for storing different kinds of spices to ensure that the fragrant flavors are preserved for long-term consumption. If you have your hands on your supply of whole spices but don't have a mortar and pestle — the standard kitchen tool for grinding spices – a blender can also do the trick to yield similar results. For the everyday home chef, it's certainly worth investing in a handy electric spice grinder like this Cuisinart SG-10 Electric Spice-And-Nut Grinder from Amazon for just under $40, and you will be whipping up perfectly spiced, sensational meals for days to come!