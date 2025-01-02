Why It Pays To Grind Your Own Spices

The longer spices, whether whole or ground, sit on a shelf, the more their flavors diminish, and the end result is a lackluster dish that misses the "oomph" of its original potential. It's a no-brainer that grinding your spices fresh is the key to maximizing flavor. On the contrary, pre-ground spices are likely to have already lost some of their flavorful and aromatic properties throughout processing and storage. However, if convenience or lack of access to whole spices is the issue at hand, some brands like Frontier Co-op deliver high-quality ground spices as opposed to the "two buck chuck" versions.

The same diligence can be applied when sourcing whole spices of superior quality. For example, they should be aromatic even before grinding and not show signs of discoloration, and often, international grocery stores like Indian stores carry high-quality, whole spices at affordable prices. There are also tips and tricks for storing different kinds of spices to ensure that the fragrant flavors are preserved for long-term consumption. If you have your hands on your supply of whole spices but don't have a mortar and pestle — the standard kitchen tool for grinding spices – a blender can also do the trick to yield similar results. For the everyday home chef, it's certainly worth investing in a handy electric spice grinder like this Cuisinart SG-10 Electric Spice-And-Nut Grinder from Amazon for just under $40, and you will be whipping up perfectly spiced, sensational meals for days to come!