The Microwave Method For Easy Homemade Potato Chips

Kettle cooked. Oven baked. Air fried. There are all kinds of ways to prepare crispy and crunchy potato chips, but did you know you can cook up the salty snack at home in the microwave? The method is a far cry from how the first potato chips were made in 1853 — fried in oil by George Crum, who worked as a cook in Saratoga Springs, New York, and inspired the snack's appearance on restaurant menus throughout New England and beyond. But while conventional frying might still be the status quo, it isn't always the most convenient way to make tasty potato chips. For that, turn not to the air fryer, the trendiest modern appliance for testing out creative cooking hacks, or even to the oven, but to the trusty microwave.

If you're wondering why you might bother to make potato chips yourself instead of snagging a bag off of supermarket shelves, there are plenty of reasons. Maybe you live in an ingredient household that's stocked with spuds but not any store-bought snacks. Or maybe you're looking for an alternative that's not as greasy or high in sodium. Turns out, making homemade potato chips at home is simple, so you can whip some up whenever you want to add an irresistible crunch to a tuna sandwich or even a PB&J. Besides the appliance itself, all you really need is a potato, a knife, parchment paper, and some oil. With a little know-how, it's easy to microwave your own potato chips.