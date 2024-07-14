The Underrated Crusty Bread You Need For Perfect Bruschetta

Imagine you're at a picnic, sizing up the bounty. Your eye catches chopped-up bright, red tomatoes on tiny pieces of bread. Yes! Bruschetta! But why does it seem like bruschetta is so often served on baby-sized baguette slices? What about a nice, big slice of bread that really absorbs the olive oil and tomato juices? When it's your turn to make bruschetta, consider using other kinds of Italian breads like a ciabatta loaf or a similar peasant-style loaf. They make for a heartier kind of dish and are a way better implement to soak up all the amazing juices the tomato salad creates.

Look, there's nothing wrong with crostini — but it is nice to experiment with different kinds of bread. And there are so many types of Italian bread to choose from. However, a loaf like ciabatta or peasant is great to toast and a perfect consistency to hold the tomato mixture. This bread has a crispy crust and an airy, chewy inside. And it's generous. Forget two-bite crostini French loaf bruschetta for a minute. You can get four bites out of ciabatta! Or even five! In fact, ciabatta bread was invented to be similar to a French baguette but wider, which makes it excellent for sandwiches and toppings like briny olive salad or another summer favorite: Peaches, tomatoes, and creamy burrata.