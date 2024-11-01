Give Pastries A Bakery-Level Finish With A Little Egg Wash
Despite all the crimping, cutting, weaving, folding, and braiding you put into achieving a picturesque pie crust or delicate galette, the final product looks dull and pallid when you pull it from the oven. For that warm, bakery-fresh hue, lightly brush your pastry with an egg wash before popping it in the oven; a good egg wash gives baked goods that golden, glistening finish.
An egg wash is simply a cracked egg that is beaten and brushed over the dough and is a pretty and practical final step before baking your pastries. The process seals and protects dough, adds an extra crispiness, and can work as an adhesive for breading, pie crusts, or pastry designs. Egg washes enhance the taste and appearance of baked goods and can be used when preparing breaded meat like fried chicken or vegetables to help the coating stick. There are a few different kinds of egg washes that provide varying results. A whole egg or just the yolk or white alone can also be mixed with other liquids to achieve a range of colors and textures.
Egg wash options
The more fat and protein you add to the equation when preparing an egg wash, the browner and shinier the finished product will appear. Using the whole egg helps reduce food waste and lends the egg wash the protein from both the egg white and yolk. Be sure the egg is thoroughly beaten to ensure balanced color. Simply beat the egg in a small bowl using a fork or whisk until smooth then evenly spread the wash over the completed and assembled dough. You can spoon the egg over pastries or spread the liquid with a small fork, however, investing in a basic pastry brush will help you achieve smooth, even results.
Perhaps the most classic egg wash combo is egg and milk. Just whisk together one whole egg and a tablespoon of milk. This pairing will give dishes a gentle shine and a golden-brown color. Replace milk with the same amount of heavy cream for a more intense gloss and a deeper browning. For a softer gloss and golden brown finish, mix a whole egg with one tablespoon of water. To give pastries a warm hue and high gloss, use only the egg yolk, and for an even more intense shine, brush on only the egg whites.