Give Pastries A Bakery-Level Finish With A Little Egg Wash

Despite all the crimping, cutting, weaving, folding, and braiding you put into achieving a picturesque pie crust or delicate galette, the final product looks dull and pallid when you pull it from the oven. For that warm, bakery-fresh hue, lightly brush your pastry with an egg wash before popping it in the oven; a good egg wash gives baked goods that golden, glistening finish.

An egg wash is simply a cracked egg that is beaten and brushed over the dough and is a pretty and practical final step before baking your pastries. The process seals and protects dough, adds an extra crispiness, and can work as an adhesive for breading, pie crusts, or pastry designs. Egg washes enhance the taste and appearance of baked goods and can be used when preparing breaded meat like fried chicken or vegetables to help the coating stick. There are a few different kinds of egg washes that provide varying results. A whole egg or just the yolk or white alone can also be mixed with other liquids to achieve a range of colors and textures.