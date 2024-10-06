Your Broiler Is Key To Making Mess-Free Grilled Cheese With Tomatoes

The admittedly minor challenge of making grilled cheese and tomato sandwiches on the stovetop is how to really marry each ingredient, rather than render a charred exterior and clammy interior with mostly siloed components. You're looking, instead, to achieve one cohesive unit where the bread adheres to the cheese, and this fully coalesces with the tomato. To do so, cast that frying pan aside. The broiler will distribute heat more evenly in this case, and eliminate a lot of flipping.

There's still room for tons of personal preference here. You can spread butter or mayo on one side of each piece of bread. Some home cooks prefer to coat every surface. As always, your bread and cheese varieties are almost limitless, but something like a sliced sourdough and good old American will still perform fantastically well. In any case, you must keep the two sandwich sides separate. Pop on the broiler, place your prepared bread slices on a baking sheet, and cloak each with a thin blanket of your chosen dairy. Arrange under the flame, and start checking your melt at around two minutes. Once the cheese is considerably softened, add one layer of tomato slices that have been deseeded and patted dry. Combine the two sides, gently compress the sandwich with a spatula, and broil it for another few minutes to fully marry the flavors. This method is also effective for myriad other fillings, and to make batches of grilled cheese sandwiches.