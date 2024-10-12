13 Underrated Condiments Your Sandwiches Have Been Craving
There is no denying that the sandwich is one of the most convenient and versatile lunches ever invented. Considering that almost half of all adults eat at least one per day in the U.S.,, it's clear that it is as popular as it's ever been. The biggest issue with sandwiches is that it is easy to fall into a rut and have the same filling, day after day, making them on autopilot the night before.
There is no reason that yoru sandwiches should be anything other than tantalizing and exciting, however. As well as switching up the filling each day, you can make things more interesting by using unique and unusual condiments to add spice, sweetness, or umami. While there's nothing wrong with a bit of mayo or ketchup, there's a whole section of your local store just waiting to be explored, and your taste buds will be glad you did.
To help you navigate the condiment aisle of the grocery store, I have asked Daniel Doll, CEO at Bushwick Kitchen, to share his favorite unique condiments that will make your sandwich sing. From chocolate habanero hot sauce to curry ketchup, his suggestions will open up your mind to the wonderful sandwich possibilities that are out there.
Sriracha
If you like a little heat –- but not too much -– on your sandwich, then adding sriracha will keep your taste buds happy. This spicy condiment originated in Thailand, but it's now widely available in the U.S. It's made with garlic, chilis, and vinegar, creating a tangy, delicious paste that will elevate your sandwich. Unlike certain hot sauces, it is not just about heat with sriracha –- it provides a punchy flavor without breaking you out in a sweat.
If you love sriracha, there is no need to stop there. Daniel Doll has a suggestion for making an unusual addition to your sriracha to take it to unprecedented levels of deliciousness. "For sriracha ... the unique and umami-forward flavors of Korean gochujang paste [can] make a typical sriracha so much more complex and dynamic," he says. Gochujang is made from fermented soybeans, chilis, and rice, but is so much better than the sum of its parts. Its smoky, super savory flavor complements the sriracha brilliantly to create an uber-condiment that you can add to whatever sandwich you like.
Your gochujang sriracha will complement sliced meat or cheese nicely, or give a spicy kick to vegetables, such as zucchini or mushrooms. It could be delicious on a turkey and avocado sandwich, where it can balance the creamy avocado to produce a balanced and tasty lunch.
Chocolate habanero hot sauce
If you enjoy having chocolate with your lunch, here's a unique spin on it –- try adding some chocolate habaneros instead. So-named after their beautiful deep brown color, chocolate habaneros are a particularly hot variety of chili, ranked at more than 400,000 Scoville units (For comparison, jalapenos can be as low as 2,500 units.)
Daniel Doll loves to try out new variations of the spicy classics. He named the 1542 SouthWest Chocolate Habanero hot sauce by Heartbreaking Dawn as one of his current favorites. "For a lot of sandwiches, I like to experiment with unique flavors of hot sauce that incorporate spice profiles from around the world, unique peppers, and various heat levels," Doll explained.
If you like a big chili punch, try adding chocolate habanero hot sauce to roast beef or pulled pork sandwiches, or even add a little to your next gourmet burger. The sauce will add a kick to the rich meat, elevating your regular sandwich to a fiery delight.
Maple syrup
Maple syrup may seem like an odd choice for a savory sandwich, usually reserved for desserts or breakfast, but adding it in the right quantities can be a taste revelation. Daniel Doll loves to experiment with pairing flavors, and the sweetness of maple syrup is the perfect foil for a spicy ingredient such as hot peppers. "Infusing something sweet like maple syrup ... with chili pepper creates a nice juxtaposition of flavors and a unique sweet-then-heat experience," he says.
If you're wondering how to incorporate maple syrup into your lunch, start by trying on a bacon sandwich, since the pairing will be familiar to anyone who enjoys a salty and sweet breakfast combo. Then, you can progress to other types of meat, with the maple syrup enhancing the sweetness and balancing out any salty flavor. When choosing a maple syrup, be sure to go for a high-quality option that is 100% maple, as some brands may contain sweeteners or preservatives. Add heat gradually a little at a time with fresh or dried chilis until you get the ideal balance of sweetness and heat.
Dijonnaise sauce
Mustard is a classic sandwich condiment, and Dijon mustard is a particularly tasty option. Made from black or brown mustard seeds, rather than the milder white ones used for American mustard, it had a pleasing heat that is more tangy than overly spicy, but still packs a good flavor punch. If Dijon mustard is a bit too strong a flavor for the sandwich you're planning, then creamy Dijonnaise sauce is the perfect balance.
As expected, the two main ingredients in Dijonnaise sauce are Dijon mustard and mayonnaise, though you can add in other elements to enhance it further. A touch of acidity from lemon juice or apple cider vinegar can brighten the flavor, or a little honey can take it down a sweeter path. If you are making it for the first time, start with 50/50 mustard and mayo, then add more mayonnaise as you taste until you reach the perfect balance. As Daniel Doll says, "The best part about cooking is that taste is subjective. Find what works for you to help balance out flavors."
The ultimate sandwich for Dijonnaise sauce is one packed with meat, which will be balanced beautifully by the tangy but creamy sauce. Cured meats or roast chicken will be ideal, and it can pretty much replace mayo for any other use too. If you are having fries alongside your sandwich, it makes a great dip, so don't hold back on the quantities — you may as well make extra to save you time later on.
Crispy jalapenos
Sometimes, what your sandwich is crying out for is a bit of texture contrast, rather than a smooth sauce. If you can find one with a burst of flavor to accompany the crunch, you are well on your way to a top-notch sandwich. Daniel Doll loves to experiment with ingredients that can elevate a dish, to try and find unique additions for various dishes. "Play with spice and heat levels, salt levels, and textures to create the experience that's best for you and the people you are serving," he advises. "Recently, I have been exploring with crispy fried jalapeno bits to add both heat and crunch to sandwiches."
Crispy jalapenos will take you a few minutes to make in the fryer, but it will be worth the effort, as these crunchy morsels will add a spicy kick to your sandwich as well as a satisfying crunch as you bite into it. Jalapenos are infamously great with cheese of any kind, and they can be added to grilled vegetables such as bell peppers and eggplant for a healthy filling option. Don't add the crispy jalapenos to the same side of the bread as any wet condiments, though — their texture will soon disappear, especially if you are preparing the sandwich in advance.
Curry ketchup
If your usual ketchup is simply not cutting the mustard any more, it may be type to upgrade it with a spicy element. There are many flavored ketchups available on the market — or you could make your own — but Daniel Doll has one flavor in particular that he thinks is a fantastic option for upgrading your sandwich.
"I have been loving ... curry ketchup" he admits. "It has a really lovely taste profile and is a nice upgrade to your traditional ketchup." Containing spices such as paprika and chili, this variation on a classic ketchup has enough of the tomato flavor to be familiar, but with a subtle punch that is just enough to give your sandwich a lift. Curry ketchup is an obvious match for burgers, but can also pair with meat or veggie-based sandwiches to add complex flavors to your lunch.
There are plenty of brands that have their own version, but if you're feeling creative, you can easily make your own curry ketchup to suit your palate. Either make your own tomato ketchup and add warming spices to it, including turmeric, garlic powder, or coriander, or simply add them to store-bought for a super-speedy option.
Pesto
If you're a fan of the bright, umami-rich flavor of pesto, it's time to look beyond pasta and start using it on your sandwiches. Made from pine nuts, parmesan cheese, garlic, and olive oil, green pesto has an aromatic and savory flavor that goes especially well with cheese or tomatoes. However, it can complement many other sandwich fillings, too. A classic caprese panini will be enhanced by a smear of pesto on the bread. If you want to keep things plant-based, roasted veggies and a vegan pesto will work brilliantly, too.
If you usually have to avoid pesto because of a nut allergy, there is no reason to miss out on this classic condiment. Rachel Ray's secret ingredient for a delicious nut-free pesto is capers, which may not replace the creamy texture of the pine nuts. However, it adds a unique element to the paste, meaning it will be a hit, even among those who enjoy the original recipe. You can also make a nut-free red pesto by switching out the basil for sun-dried tomatoes instead. This will give you a sauce with a deeper flavor, but is just as appetizing and versatile as its basil-based counterpart.
Honey
If you have a jar of honey at the back of the cupboard that only makes an appearance to make fancy tea or coat some parsnips, it's time to put it to good use on your sandwich. If the thought of honey as a condiment is just a touch too sweet for your palate, Daniel Doll points out that you can add whatever ingredients you wish to classic sauces and customize them to suit the dish. "I think there are so many ways to create your own unique twists," he says. "The team here at Bushwick Kitchen call that Culinary Exploration. Taking classic condiments like maple syrup, honey and sriracha and bringing unique flavor profiles or ingredients is the foundation to our business."
With honey, balancing up the sweet flavor with a spicy or tangy ingredient is the aim, especially if you don't have much of a sweet tooth. Hot honey — honey mixed with spicy chilis — is a revelation for the taste buds, and now that it is widely available in grocery stores, there is no excuse not to try it on your next sandwich.
Honey traditionally pairs well with ham, and the heat from the chilis will cut through the richness of the meat too, giving you a delicious lunch that is beautifully balanced. Most meats will work, however, and a bit of cheese won't hurt either to mellow out the heat little more.
Aioli
While mayonnaise adorns the bread of many a homemade sandwich, its more refined cousin — aioli — is less popular. However, it's a mouthwatering option if you're looking for a more interesting condiment. Many people think of aioli as simply a garlic mayonnaise, but that is doing it a disservice. Made from eggs, garlic, lemon and olive oil, it has a decadent, smooth texture that will make the perfect spread for your dip, as long as you get the proportions right.
"I think that texture overall in a sandwich is super important," advises Daniel Doll. "Not overly saturating your sandwich with your sauce is a key factor — you don't want it to take away from your other flavors, or make your bread soggy." The strong taste of aioli means that a thin layer of the sauce on either side of the sandwich will be enough to lift it without overpowering your filling or impacting on the texture of the bread.
Although it is widely available on the supermarket shelves, homemade aioli is always going to taste better, and it doesn't take long to whip up a batch. You likely have all the ingredients already in your fridge and pantry, so the next time you fancy a sandwich, why not give the recipe a go? You'll elevate your sandwich and create an appetizing mayo alternative that you can use for all sorts of other delicious meals?=.
Black bean hummus
Hummus is a brilliant option to add to your sandwiches, adding a nutty and satisfying flavor to the bread and filling. The original version works perfectly well, but to mix things up, why not try making black bean hummus instead? Apart from the striking dark color, the rich, earthy flavor will give a different element to your sandwich while still tasting familiar enough to satisfy your hummus craving.
Regular hummus is made with garbanzo beans, garlic, olive oil, tahini, a squeeze of lemon juice, and a few herbs or spices, usually added for seasoning. Making a black bean version couldn't be simpler — just use a can of drained black beans in place of the chickpeas, and blend everything together until you have a smooth paste, though you can leave it slightly chunkier in texture if you prefer.
As condiments go, black bean hummus is a champion when it comes to nutrition. As well as being packed with plant-based protein, it is rich in monounsaturated fats from the sesame seeds in the tahini, which are powerful anti-inflammatory compounds. The beans themselves are also full of antioxidants, which are known to reduce the risk of many chronic diseases.
Your black beans hummus will go really well with southwestern ingredients, including avocados, corn, and chilis. Sliced pork will also make a great pairing if you fancy some meat, and the earthy flavor of the hummus will balance the richness nicely.
Tikka masala jam
If you feel that your sandwich game has been a bit lacking recently, maybe it's time to flex your creative muscles and start experimenting in the kitchen. By combining flavors you enjoy from different dishes, you may end up creating a surprising dish that you love. Daniel Doll encourages home cooks to be inventive and think outside the box, making sure to enjoy yourself in the process.
"Never stop exploring," he urges. "Being a culinary explorer is one of the most fun and rewarding experiences you can have. Be curious, share your ideas with friends and family, and take their creations and try them at your own home too!"
One example of an unexpected upgrade is to use tikka masala jam on your sandwiches. Rich in the warming spices usually found in curry, the chutney-like texture makes it ideal for upping the flavor on your bread. Making the jam isn't too difficult — it consists of cooked-down canned tomatoes and aromatics, such as onions, garlic, and ginger, and a variety of spices.
This delicious condiment is versatile and can be paired with traditional South Asian ingredients, such as paneer, and any of your usual meat or veggie-based sandwich fillings. Its sweet and spicy notes create complex flavors that will keep your taste buds happy throughout the day.
Fig jam
Figs are a hugely underrated fruit, as their rich flavor pairs so brilliantly with both savory and sweet dishes. Since they are also incredibly healthy — full of fiber and rich in vitamins and minerals — adding them to your sandwich is a great way to incorporate them into your diet. Fig jam or fig chutney can provide the sweetness of the figs in a form that is sandwich-friendly, allowing you to add the deep flavor to your lunch.
Figs famously pair well with cheese, especially blue or mold-ripened cheese such as brie. Making a panini with cured meats, gooey cheese, and a generous helping of fig jam will create a sandwich that has salty, sweet, and creamy flavors all in one mouthful. If you don't have much of a sweet tooth, go easy on the fig jam. It can be quite sweet, so you may wish to add a spicy element, such as dried chili flakes, to balance it out. You can also add a few leaves of watercress or arugula for freshness.
Tapenade
To add a Mediterranean splash to your sandwich, consider adding the rich, salty olive spread known as tapenade. Popular in Greece, Spain, and southern France, it is made from black olives, capers, garlic, and anchovies with a squeeze of lemon juice and a drizzle of olive oil to loosen it up. It is often served on crusty bread as an appetizer, but it can make a fantastic condiment for a sandwich, too.
The salty punch from tapenade means that it can cut through rich flavors from meat and cheese, resulting in a nicely balanced sandwich. It also works well in a plant-based option pairing with earthy vegetables, such as artichoke or beetroot. You could also channel the Mediterranean vibe by pairing it with tomatoes, basil, and cheese, in a salty variation on caprese. The tapenade will give it a unique twist and create a tasty lunch option.