13 Underrated Condiments Your Sandwiches Have Been Craving

There is no denying that the sandwich is one of the most convenient and versatile lunches ever invented. Considering that almost half of all adults eat at least one per day in the U.S.,, it's clear that it is as popular as it's ever been. The biggest issue with sandwiches is that it is easy to fall into a rut and have the same filling, day after day, making them on autopilot the night before.

There is no reason that yoru sandwiches should be anything other than tantalizing and exciting, however. As well as switching up the filling each day, you can make things more interesting by using unique and unusual condiments to add spice, sweetness, or umami. While there's nothing wrong with a bit of mayo or ketchup, there's a whole section of your local store just waiting to be explored, and your taste buds will be glad you did.

To help you navigate the condiment aisle of the grocery store, I have asked Daniel Doll, CEO at Bushwick Kitchen, to share his favorite unique condiments that will make your sandwich sing. From chocolate habanero hot sauce to curry ketchup, his suggestions will open up your mind to the wonderful sandwich possibilities that are out there.