Everything You Ever Wanted To Know About Ketchup But Were Too Afraid To Ask

Ketchup is as American as apple pie or peanut butter and jelly. It's a hallmark of cookouts, a critical ingredient in recipes such as meatloaf and baked beans, and easier to make yourself than you might think. Its potential as a health food and cleaning agent further recommends it.

Advertisement

However, many chefs may not know as much about ketchup as they think. Among its more surprising qualities are its history, the wide variation of available ketchup types, and how polarizing it is in some parts of America. Beyond that, you might wonder about its ingredients, its uses beyond the hot dog, and the variations you can try at home.

If so, this guide is for you. You'll learn all things ketchup, from ancient roots to spelling quirks to the more bizarre uses. You'll also learn how to choose, store, and cook with ketchup correctly ... as well as, at long last, a foolproof trick for getting ketchup out of the bottle.