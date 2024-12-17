Dippy Eggs Is The Best Breakfast You've Never Heard Of

As a kid growing up in Western Pennsylvania, dippy eggs were a classic breakfast dish. It was as popular as scrapple (American-style pork paté) served with maple syrup. (Ketchup is the condiment of choice for Philadelphia natives, but that's a whole other story.) My parents and my grandmother had mastered the art of cooking eggs over low heat to set the whites, then gently flipping them to warm the yolks. Dipping the corner of my toast into that rich, golden pool of deliciousness in my grandparents' kitchen is still a memory I treasure, right up there with learning how to make classic biscuits and sausage gravy.

During a family vacation in my late teens, I was shocked to discover what I called dippy eggs was just called "over easy" throughout most of the rest of the country. Outside of Northern Appalachia, dippy eggs refers to the British-born dish that featured soft-boiled eggs served alongside strips of toast, something I discovered at a posh little brunch spot near Niagara Falls. This was my first encounter with the nuances of regional cuisine, and I have to say it was a pretty tasty one.

The toast strips — called "soldiers" because they stand at attention in the eggs — were slathered in butter and the perfect vehicle for soaking up the steaming yolk. Eating the whites was a little confusing, but I quickly found the curvature of the eggshell was perfect for accommodating a small spoon.