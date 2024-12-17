Dippy Eggs Is The Best Breakfast You've Never Heard Of
As a kid growing up in Western Pennsylvania, dippy eggs were a classic breakfast dish. It was as popular as scrapple (American-style pork paté) served with maple syrup. (Ketchup is the condiment of choice for Philadelphia natives, but that's a whole other story.) My parents and my grandmother had mastered the art of cooking eggs over low heat to set the whites, then gently flipping them to warm the yolks. Dipping the corner of my toast into that rich, golden pool of deliciousness in my grandparents' kitchen is still a memory I treasure, right up there with learning how to make classic biscuits and sausage gravy.
During a family vacation in my late teens, I was shocked to discover what I called dippy eggs was just called "over easy" throughout most of the rest of the country. Outside of Northern Appalachia, dippy eggs refers to the British-born dish that featured soft-boiled eggs served alongside strips of toast, something I discovered at a posh little brunch spot near Niagara Falls. This was my first encounter with the nuances of regional cuisine, and I have to say it was a pretty tasty one.
The toast strips — called "soldiers" because they stand at attention in the eggs — were slathered in butter and the perfect vehicle for soaking up the steaming yolk. Eating the whites was a little confusing, but I quickly found the curvature of the eggshell was perfect for accommodating a small spoon.
Tips for making both styles of dippy eggs
Though soft-boiled dippy eggs only need 5 minutes of cook time, executing them perfectly with a pot and boiling water can be tricky, especially if you're in a hurry. Making soft boiled eggs in your air fryer may take a touch longer (about 10 minutes), but you don't need to babysit them, and there's minimal cleanup. Just preheat the air fryer, pop your eggs in the basket, and prep your toast soldiers while they cook to your preferred doneness.
If your regional experience with dippy eggs is the same as mine, you'll want to employ a few tricks to create the perfect fried egg. The key at all points in the cooking process is to protect the yolk, which can be a tall order. It's best to crack your eggs into a bowl rather than directly into the pan (and make sure to be gentle). Then it's a matter of timing the flip — whites that are crisp at the edges and set on top are usually sturdy enough to keep the yolk intact.
Once ready, there are a variety of ways to serve both styles of dippy eggs. Eggs and soldiers are a lighter breakfast that pairs well with fruit salad, well-seasoned slices of beefsteak tomato, or sautéed mushrooms and onions. Over easy dippy eggs, on the other hand, beg for the addition of heartier fare, such as breakfast potatoes, bacon, or (my favorite) herb-laden sausage patties with a golden-brown crust.