Hot Dogs Belong In Your Grilled Cheese
It's hard to beat a classic hot dog and it's also hard to beat a classic grilled cheese – that is, unless you put them together. And the two do have some similarities. They're both made with bread, and hot dogs are sometimes upgraded with a little shredded cheese, so why not take your grilled cheese to the next level by incorporating this fan-favorite meat?so why not take your grilled cheese to the next level by incorporating this fan-favorite meat?
Hear us out: Don't place a whole, uncut, and uncooked hot dog between two slices of cheesy bread. This dish is super easy to prepare, but does require some technique to give it the best flavor and texture. Prior to making the grilled cheese, you should thinly slice a hot dog into pieces that resemble pepperoni, then let them crisp up in a pan on the stove for a few minutes per side. This will remove any concerns over a rubbery, funky texture to the dogs, since they won't be on direct heat when the grilled cheese cooks. From there, you can assemble what's about to be your new favorite snack.
Hot dogs and grilled cheese are meant to be together
It's nearly impossible to overcook a hot dog, and the exterior crisp all comes down to personal preference. But whatever way you choose to cook them, once those hot dog slices are cooked to your liking, remove them from the heat and add them to the inside of your uncooked bread with cheese atop each side (you can use whatever cheese you want, but American or cheddar might work best). Next, place that buttered grilled cheese in the same pan where you just cooked the hot dogs. The leftover residue from the meat will add flavor to the bread it toasts. Think of it as a fried bologna sandwich, but even better.
This recipe is simple, but you can add more to the dish if you want. A thin layer of sweet relish or mustard is just enough to add a little extra something, and it will complement the cheese and hot dog pieces nicely. Add some tomato and onion slices, and it becomes a Chicago-style hot dog-grilled cheese. You can also turn the grilled cheese into a chili dog-grilled cheese just by adding some chili. Homemade works best, but if you're short on time, you can pick up some pre-made chili or canned chili from your local grocery store.