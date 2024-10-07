Hot Dogs Belong In Your Grilled Cheese

It's hard to beat a classic hot dog and it's also hard to beat a classic grilled cheese – that is, unless you put them together. And the two do have some similarities. They're both made with bread, and hot dogs are sometimes upgraded with a little shredded cheese, so why not take your grilled cheese to the next level by incorporating this fan-favorite meat?so why not take your grilled cheese to the next level by incorporating this fan-favorite meat?

Hear us out: Don't place a whole, uncut, and uncooked hot dog between two slices of cheesy bread. This dish is super easy to prepare, but does require some technique to give it the best flavor and texture. Prior to making the grilled cheese, you should thinly slice a hot dog into pieces that resemble pepperoni, then let them crisp up in a pan on the stove for a few minutes per side. This will remove any concerns over a rubbery, funky texture to the dogs, since they won't be on direct heat when the grilled cheese cooks. From there, you can assemble what's about to be your new favorite snack.