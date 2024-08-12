Why Meatloaf Is Topped With Ketchup

Meatloaf is a classic staple of American cuisine. The dish's combination of meat with egg and bread crumbs (or oats or ground crackers) is both delicious and economical.The food has its roots in the scrappy and thrift-minded cuisine of Great Depression (think water pie), and was a standard in mid-century cooking. Of course, meatloaf simply wouldn't be the same without the iconic, glossy topping of ketchup. In fact, the recipe was found on many ketchup containers in the 1950s as a keen way to make use of the tomato-based condiment. The two foods have become inextricably linked, with ketchup being the default topping for meatloaf. And it's easy to see why.

Meatloaf brings together a combination of relatively inexpensive ingredients to form one cohesive and delicious dish. Using ketchup as a topper, rather than creating a sauce from scratch, keeps faithful to the thrifty feel of the dish, and helps maintain a low price point. Of course, this pairing goes beyond savings. Flavor wise, ketchup is the perfect pairing for the savory and rich meatloaf. It brings out a sweetness and acidity that perfectly complements the dish, adding brightness to what might otherwise be a one-note dinner. This being said, simply brushing ketchup onto your meatloaf might be a bit too simple for some tastes. So if you feel like going beyond the bottle, there are a few ways in which you can spice up your tomato-based meatloaf lopping.

