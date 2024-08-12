Why Meatloaf Is Topped With Ketchup
Meatloaf is a classic staple of American cuisine. The dish's combination of meat with egg and bread crumbs (or oats or ground crackers) is both delicious and economical.The food has its roots in the scrappy and thrift-minded cuisine of Great Depression (think water pie), and was a standard in mid-century cooking. Of course, meatloaf simply wouldn't be the same without the iconic, glossy topping of ketchup. In fact, the recipe was found on many ketchup containers in the 1950s as a keen way to make use of the tomato-based condiment. The two foods have become inextricably linked, with ketchup being the default topping for meatloaf. And it's easy to see why.
Meatloaf brings together a combination of relatively inexpensive ingredients to form one cohesive and delicious dish. Using ketchup as a topper, rather than creating a sauce from scratch, keeps faithful to the thrifty feel of the dish, and helps maintain a low price point. Of course, this pairing goes beyond savings. Flavor wise, ketchup is the perfect pairing for the savory and rich meatloaf. It brings out a sweetness and acidity that perfectly complements the dish, adding brightness to what might otherwise be a one-note dinner. This being said, simply brushing ketchup onto your meatloaf might be a bit too simple for some tastes. So if you feel like going beyond the bottle, there are a few ways in which you can spice up your tomato-based meatloaf lopping.
Amping up your ketchup
Adding ketchup to your meatloaf may seem like a basic move. However, sometimes simple is best and, hey, it's clearly a time tested addition to the dish. This being said, if ketchup just doesn't cut it for you, there are always ways in which you can enhance your sauce so that it makes an even better, richer topping for your meal. Ingredients such as Worcestershire sauce, which is often used in savory, beef based recipes (such as chef Ludo Lefebvre's favorite French onion soup), can add an extra kick of umami to your ketchup cause. Additionally, adding in aromatics such as garlic or onions can help add depth to your sauce.
If extra sweetness is what you're after, you can also add in brown sugar. This will help to add a warmth that can round out ketchup's acidity, and, when cooked, will caramelize into a delicious sauce. Mixing your ketchup with barbecue sauce is also a great way to add sweetness and complexity. And don't shy away from making the most of your spice rack. Onion powder, garlic powder, and paprika are all wonderful additions to your ketchup. Now, if you prefer homemade, you can always make your tomato sauce from scratch, using tomato paste, brown sugar, vinegar, and seasoning of your choosing to create your own unique topping. This might just give your meatloaf that extra, homemade oomph it needs to go from dinner staple to dinner standout.