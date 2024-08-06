The Canned Fish Upgrade Your Avocado Toast Deserves

Fish is just as versatile as avocado is, making them a great pair to sit atop your toast together. You can easily experiment with different varieties of fish, such as salmon or tuna. Arguably, though, the best canned fish to add to your avocado toast is sardines. This commodity can easily be found at your local grocery store for a low price.

But its affordability is just the cherry on top. Whether you add them whole, cut up, or mashed, sardines will add a pleasant umami flavor to your meal. They'll taste mildly fishy, as expected. Depending on how they are prepared, they can also have a saltiness or a smokiness to them. There are several varieties out there, such as ones in spicy or lemony olive oil, so there's room for you to choose what flavor you want your toast to take on. Either way, the buttery creaminess of the avocado will balance out the briny taste.

More importantly, canned fish packs a whole lot of nutrition. Pre-packaged versions provide a lot of the same benefits as their fresh counterparts. Sardines, in particular, are not only a great source of protein, but also have plenty of omega-3 fatty acids to support your brain, skin, heart, and immune health. Not to mention, they're packed with vitamin D, vitamin B12, calcium, and more. Mix that with the vitamins C, E, K, and B6 in avocados, and you've got a powerhouse dish.

