The Canned Fish Upgrade Your Avocado Toast Deserves
The internet's love for avocado toast has given the simple dish a well-deserved, long-standing platform. It regularly pops up on social media, further solidifying its lasting place on countless plates come breakfast or lunchtime. And in these posts, many of the same classic foods are added to the green spread on people's bread. But not often enough do we see canned fish upgrade your avocado toast needs.
Adding fish from a can is a highly underrated way to level up your morning or midday meal. Of all the canned meats to have in your pantry, fish should easily make up a bulk of the items. It deserves the same consideration that eggs, tomatoes, chili flakes, honey, bacon, and everything bagel seasoning get when it comes to adorning the avocado-smothered snack. Because, similar to these other common additives, canned fish offers many advantages, from a unique taste to numerous health benefits. It's an overall inexpensive, quick way to make avocado toast a more substantial and balanced meal.
Why you should add canned fish to your avocado toast
Fish is just as versatile as avocado is, making them a great pair to sit atop your toast together. You can easily experiment with different varieties of fish, such as salmon or tuna. Arguably, though, the best canned fish to add to your avocado toast is sardines. This commodity can easily be found at your local grocery store for a low price.
But its affordability is just the cherry on top. Whether you add them whole, cut up, or mashed, sardines will add a pleasant umami flavor to your meal. They'll taste mildly fishy, as expected. Depending on how they are prepared, they can also have a saltiness or a smokiness to them. There are several varieties out there, such as ones in spicy or lemony olive oil, so there's room for you to choose what flavor you want your toast to take on. Either way, the buttery creaminess of the avocado will balance out the briny taste.
More importantly, canned fish packs a whole lot of nutrition. Pre-packaged versions provide a lot of the same benefits as their fresh counterparts. Sardines, in particular, are not only a great source of protein, but also have plenty of omega-3 fatty acids to support your brain, skin, heart, and immune health. Not to mention, they're packed with vitamin D, vitamin B12, calcium, and more. Mix that with the vitamins C, E, K, and B6 in avocados, and you've got a powerhouse dish.