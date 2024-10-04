Skip The Crab And Try Salmon In Your Next Dip

Seafood doesn't just add flavor to dip; it also adds texture that stands out among smoother dairy ingredients. This is the case when you try swapping salmon for crab in your favorite seafood dip.

There are also various types of salmon you can include in this recipe. Grilled salmon is one option, but if you're looking for something salty or smoky, lox or smoked salmon are great options, too. These preserved varieties are usually thinner, and they won't flake as smoothly into the dip (the way grilled salmon would). However, this can actually be a benefit, as you can chop lox or smoked salmon up into finer pieces than you could cooked, fresh salmon. Dip made with lox can have a bit of a different texture, but that extra layer of salt and smoke will do wonders for the creamy dip. You can even try making the dip with canned salmon.

As far as temperature, this seafood dip can be served hot or cold. Smoked salmon and lox are usually served cold, so that might work better if using one of those, but if you are serving the dip warm, make sure to cook the salmon in advance. Then, only cook the dip until it's heated through.