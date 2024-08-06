Turn Tinned Fish Into Mini Casserole Dishes In The Air Fryer

Tinned fish is convenient, affordable, and tasty. Some people love eating tinned fish as is, while others prefer to dress it up with various sauces and seasonings. You can even upgrade your taco night with canned fish. Either way, tinned fish is a canned meat you should have in your pantry, according to tinned fish videos on TikTok that have amassed millions of views.

Whether you're not a fan of eating canned fish straight from the tin or you're looking for a clever way to switch up the flavor, TikTok's Good Vibes Cooking has developed a super tasty way for eating canned seafood by turning them into mini casseroles or cracker dips in the air fryer. The general idea is to remove the lid, drain the oil from the tin, break up the fish with a fork, pour a creamy sauce over it, and add cheese on top. Stick the entire tin in the air fryer for a few minutes until the cheese is golden brown and bubbly. The mini casserole can be eaten with a fork but also makes a perfect savory cracker dip.

In their "Marry Me Mackerel" tinned fish video, Good Vibes Cooking uses a variety of seasonings in their sauce like paprika, basil, and onion powder, as well as garlic, lemon juice, and heavy cream. They also grate fresh Parmesan for the cheese topping. By simply combining various sauces and toppings you can create endless recipes for tasty air fryer tinned fish casseroles.

