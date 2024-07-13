Upgrade Your Taco Night With Canned Fish And Never Look Back

Fish tacos are a classic dish made famous in Baja California, Mexico, home of the iconic Baja-style fish taco, typically featuring fried fish, shredded red cabbage, and either lime crema or creamy chipotle sauce. However, frying or grilling the seafood takes time and skill to prepare correctly, and fresh fish only lasts a couple of days at most in the fridge. For a convenient and surprisingly satisfying alternative that will rescue your Taco Tuesday (or whichever day you feel like eating tacos), turn to the canned fish in your pantry.

The fish most commonly used for tacos are often on the subtler side, taking a backseat to rest of the dish's bolder flavors. Canned seafood is just as versatile.

Tinned fish is also precooked, making preparation a breeze since there's no worrying about over- or undercooking or your fish sticking to the grill. You can warm up tinned fish if you like, but there's no need. Plus, the taste of the canned stuff compared to a fresh catch can work to your advantage: While some cans are packed with springwater, other tins feature an array of additional ingredients like olive oil that help boost your fish taco's flavor.