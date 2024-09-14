Use Canned Tuna To Save Money On Your Next Homemade Sushi Night

Rolling your own homemade sushi can be immensely gratifying and more affordable than pulling up a stool at the bar of your local Japanese restaurant, but buying sushi-grade tuna for your nori-wrapped dinner can still be cost-prohibitive. Why not try using canned tuna, instead?

Sushi or sashimi-grade fish is carefully handled and packaged to minimize the chances of contamination, so that it may be safely consumed raw. High-quality, healthy fish are caught, cleaned, and flash frozen the same day to ensure freshness. These precautionary safety measures incur a high price, with sushi-grade tuna coming in at anywhere from $27 on the low end (for yellowfin) to nearly $100 (for lean bluefin) per pound. And forget pricier cuts of the fish from the belly, which might run you double. On the other hand, canned tuna is available for as little as $1.98 per 5-ounce can, though if you shop around, you can opt for the very best brands, and it will set you back approximately $7 per 3.5-ounce can. Either way, even buying the tastiest and most expensive can of tuna will likely be more affordable than choosing fresh.

