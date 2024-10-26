The Mistake You Should Avoid When Making Salmon Cakes

Crab cakes may be a bit more popular, but salmon cakes are another crispy and delicious fish patty that's easy to make at home. Great on a burger bun or crumbled into a taco, salad, or protein bowl, salmon cakes are an excellent source of protein and can be seasoned in a variety of ways. However, some people get turned off from salmon cakes after finding that they come out dry and crumbly. Luckily, this is an easy problem to avoid.

The mistake that people make with salmon patties is not adding enough liquid. Most salmon cake recipes call for canned salmon, so the liquid you need for moist patties is right there in the can. Rather than throwing away the liquid when draining your salmon, simply reserve it and set it aside. When it's time to shape the patties, add the reserved liquid, especially if the salmon feels dry. Not only will this make the patties more mouthwateringly moist, but it will also prevent them from falling apart.