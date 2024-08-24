13 Tasty Ways To Upgrade Wendy's Chili

On its own, Wendy's chili satisfies like few cups of fast food stewed beans and spicy meat can. It's savory enough to taste delish, hot enough to warm the coldest days, and hearty enough to be lunch by itself. But that doesn't mean you should leave it to its own devices. Au contraire. As yummy as it is straight out of the cup, it's even yummier once you add a few embellishments.

Fortunately, there is any number of ingredients you can add to please your discerning palate, and more importantly, to improve your fast food order. Some of these upgrades to Wendy's chili put sweetness in your stew. Others improve the texture to make the overall experience more memorable. And still other recommendations aren't as much about eating the chili on its own, but rather how to improve myriad foods by combining them with your favorite comfort food stew.

In the interest of good eating, trying at least one of them is kind of mandatory if you're a card-carrying chili lover. Trying more of the suggestions below enhances not just your chili. It levels up the whole dining experience, even if the "diner" is the front seat of your car.

