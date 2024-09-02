Why Burger King Is Called Something Completely Different In Australia

If you're traveling to Australia and feel like chowing down on a Whopper at a local Burger King restaurant, good luck to you: The global burger chain doesn't exist there. Well, at least technically speaking. Spend some time there and you'll probably notice a suspiciously similar-looking chain restaurant. It's called Hungry Jack's, and features a logo that's almost identical to Burger King: The name of the chain written in curved red letters, sandwiched between two yellow buns.

Advertisement

This isn't an accidental lookalike: It turns out that Hungry Jack's is actually just Burger King in disguise. The chain set its sights on Australia back in the '70s as one of its first overseas expansions after Canada, but ran into one problem: There was already a restaurant named Burger King operating in the city of Adelaide, and that restaurant had trademarked its name. That meant Burger King couldn't use the name unless they bought the trademark out from this small Adelaide restaurant: Whether or not the company tried this is unclear, but the end result was that they settled on an alternate name. The Hungry Jack's name comes from the franchisee who opened the first restaurant in Australia, Jack Cowin (a franchise pro, he had also brought KFC to Australia a few years prior). Despite the name difference, Hungry Jacks' restaurants were considered more or less the same as their American counterparts in terms of aesthetics, the way they operated, and most menu items.

Advertisement