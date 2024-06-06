The Difference Between Raising Cane's And Chick-Fil-A's Sauce

What's in a sauce? For fast food chains, it's figuratively and literally everything. In the fried chicken world, two eponymous condiments often have customers divided: Raising Cane's and Chick-fil-A. However, despite sharing some components, these two sauces still manage to be distinct in flavor.

Raising Cane's sauce has a tangy, savory emphasis. It does have a hint of ketchup for sweetness, but Worcestershire sauce and black pepper seem to be the dominant flavors. On the other hand, the best way to describe Chick-fil-A sauce is a flavorful smorgasbord. Like Raising Cane's, Chick-fil-A sauce has a thick mayo base and a tangy sharpness supplied by pepper, vinegar, and garlic. Where it diverges is the addition of sweetness from honey mustard and ketchup-based barbecue sauce.

Under the hood, the basic components of Chick-fil-A sauce are tomato paste, corn syrup, hickory smoke flavor, egg yolk, and soybean oil, plus other seasonings and preservatives. Raising Cane's, however, doesn't divulge its ingredients. A rough approximation of the iconic condiment contains mayo, lemon, ketchup, super savory Worcestershire sauce, garlic powder, and oodles of black cracked pepper.

The condiments are also served in unique containers. Raising Cane's uses translucent diner-style portion cups, while Chick-fil-A opts for prepackaged dipping tubs.